Thousands protest in Spain after man killed in suspected homophobic attack; 3 suspects arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old man who was beaten to death in northwestern Spain during Pride weekend.

The attack sparked global outcry, condemnation by Spanish leaders and protests in dozens of Spanish cities early this week after friends of Luiz said he was targeted for being gay.

Spain’s Policía Nacional announced Tuesday three people, between ages 20 and 25, were arrested amid the ongoing investigation.

Luiz's friends told El Mundo multiple suspects attacked Luiz early Saturday as he left a nightclub in A Coruña, a city in northwestern Spain’s Galicia region. Luiz's friends told the newspaper they were on a video call with Luiz, and the suspects believed he was trying to record them. The friends said the attackers yelled a homophobic slur at Luiz.

Emergency services tried to save Luiz for two hours, but he died at a local hospital.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras and have questioned more than a dozen suspects and witnesses, José Minones, the government’s delegate in the region, told reporters.

“We are at the early stages," Minones said. "Only the investigation will tell us whether it was a homophobic crime or not."

Demonstrators gather during a protest against the killing of Samuel Luiz in the Puerta del Sol in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 5, 2021.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the attack as a "savage and depraved act," according to El País. He voiced solidarity with those affected by Luiz's death on Twitter alongside a banner saying, "Justicia Por Samuel."

"I trust that the police investigation will soon find the authors of the killing of Samuel and establish the facts,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Twitter, according to El País. "We will not take a step backward in rights and liberties. Spain will not tolerate it."

Social rights minister Ione Belarra offered her condolences to Luiz's loved ones on Sunday.

"We want a country free of violence where everybody feels free to be who they are," Belarra tweeted.

The hashtags #JusticiaParaSamuel and #JusticeForSamuel have been trending on Twitter in Spain and around the world.

The rainbow flag with a black ribbon flutters during a protest against the killing of Samuel Luiz in the Puerta del Sol in central Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 5, 2021.

Thousands of people filled a square in A Coruña to demand justice for Luiz, El País reported. In Madrid, thousands more protested in the central Puerta del Sol square.

“We are here for Samuel, not just for him, but for everyone who has suffered or could suffer homophobic assaults,” shouted Diego Rubia, 21, according to El País.

Fundación Triángulo, one of the groups organizing protests, shared a statement Monday speaking out against "structural violence" against the LGBTQ community.

"Terror, anguish, fear. That’s what Samuel must have felt before dying. What his friends felt when they witnessed the event and his family when they received the news," the statement said. "Terror, anguish and fear is what we feel as we concentrate ourselves this afternoon in hundreds of localities in Spain to show our indignation and disgust from Samuel’s death."

"Samuel, make no mistake about it, YOUR MEMORY WILL ALWAYS BE IN OUR FIGHT," the statement added.

The attack came just days after Spain's annual Pride celebrations and the approval of a bill allowing anyone over the age of 14 to change their gender on official documents without requiring hormone treatment or a medical report.

Spain is considered one of the top five most accepting countries toward the LGBTQ community, according to a 2019 report from the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy. The other countries in the top five include Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Canada.

