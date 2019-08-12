Thousands of protesters shut down Hong Kong International Airport

One of the world's busiest airports, Hong Kong's International Airport, canceled all flights Monday afternoon after thousands of pro-democracy protesters occupied the building. Hong Kong has experienced more than two months of mass demonstrations against police brutality and a controversial extradition bill.

Demonstrators flooded the airport's arrival and departure areas during the sit-in rally, stranding all travelers at the airport. Only flights that had already begun boarding or those cleared for landing were allowed to use runways at the airport.

"All other flights have been canceled for the rest of today," the airport statement said.

Here are eight incredible pictures showing the scale of the shutdown.

Protesters surround banners that read More

Protesters rest among signs at Hong Kong's International airport during a protest against the police brutality and the controversial extradition bill. More

Travelers gather near a flights information board at the Hong Kong International airport. More

Protesters line up for a train at an airport station after a protest. More

Australian Penny Tilley, center, reacts next to stranded travelers at the closed check-in counters at the Hong Kong International Airport. More

Protesters occupy the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration on August 12, 2019. More

The Hong Kong airport says it will restart flights starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hong Kong protests: Pro-democracy protesters shut down airport