Good Morning America

The death of Queen Elizabeth II after a 70-year reign and the ascension of King Charles III to the throne marks the end of an era. With the passing of Britain's longest-reigning sovereign during a period that saw tectonic shifts in geopolitics and social norms, as well as a royal family rocked by scandal, many are now left wondering: what's next for the British monarchy? Criticism, in particular, about the monarchy's link to colonialism and the lasting injustices it perpetuated -- and waning support among younger Britons, according to a YouGov poll -- have reignited difficult questions about the future of the monarchy and its purpose in modern times.