Thousands rally against coronavirus measures in Croatia
Thousands take to the streets in the Croatian capital Zagreb in the biggest demonstration the country has seen against Covid-19 measures since the beggining of the pandemic.
Authorities allege the drug ring distributed large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine from Hagerstown into West Virginia.
The brutal murder of a nine-year-old girl in 1959 has finally been solved, marking an end to one of Washington state’s oldest cold cases. Candice “Candy” Rogers disappeared while selling Camp Fire Mints — a fundraiser for the Camp Fire Girls, a Girl Scout-like organization — in her Spokane neighborhood on March 6, 1959, according to a press release issued by the Spokane City Police Department. Searchers found boxes of mints strewn along the street; it was the only indication of which direction s
President Joe Biden said earlier "the jury system works" but added he felt "angry and concerned" after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty.
Living icon Brooke Shields blessed our timelines with a rather risque snapshot — and we’re obsessed with how happy she looks in it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) On Nov 17, Shields posted a snapshot of herself to Instagram, captioning the photographer and outlet. “@shotbyalexandra for @beginningisnow.” Shields […]
Did James Franklin just confirm where he will be coaching in 2022?
Kate and Prince William attended James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's September wedding in France, where they made sure the attention stayed on the newlyweds
Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian used the identities of the elderly or deceased in a scheme to steal $20 million in funds.
Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk going forward if we continue to go down this path. ... States determining that people can just ...
Social media erupted Friday with celebrities voicing their opinions on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who a jury found not guilty on all charges.
A woman faced backlash after posting footage of her husband.
Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all counts after more than 24 hours of deliberations can be summed up […] The post Rittenhouse verdict sets new legal precedent on White Privilege appeared first on TheGrio.
Look at that Prince Harry red hair!
Video of an off-duty Michigan police officer pointing a gun at Alexander Hamilton, a Black man who was delivering newspapers earlier this year has recently […]
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyKENOSHA—Kyle Rittenhouse, the notorious, gun-toting white teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August, has been found not guilty on all the charges against him in a Wisconsin courtroom.Rittenhouse, 18, faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, over his conduct on Aug. 25, 2020, amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of J
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge and pro Julianne Hough proved she's the queen of fashion in her latest Instagram posts.
The proliferation of “stand your ground” laws complicates the analysis of self-defense involving the duty to retreat.
Archie has inherited his father's distinctive red hair
Charles Leclerc is right. If Formula 1 is going to allow drivers to use runoff areas to justify pushing competitors off track, anyone not doing it is at a disadvantage.
If there was any doubt about who Kim Kardashian was going to be kissing under the mistletoe this year, she’s officially wiped that away with her latest photos with Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star is fully in the Kardashian fold because he’s now become a SKIMS spokesmodel (we’re kidding, sort of). The Kardashian […]