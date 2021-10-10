Thousands rally against Tunisian president
Tunisians face riot police during a rally against President Kais Saied along Bourguiba Avenue in the capital Tunis, where some complained about alleged police intimidation
Pedro Pardo/AFP via GettyTranscripts of newly released text messages between a crime boss and a deputy police chief have finally lifted the lid on the mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico.The messages indicate that the cops and the cartel worked together to capture, torture, and murder at least 38 of the 43 student teachers who went missing in September of 2014.The students had made the deadly mistake of commandeering several buses in order to drive to Mexico
La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p
A John I. Smith K-8 Center teacher who was charged with having an inappropriate relationship and sex with a 15-year-old former student of hers told a Doral detective she was pregnant, said Rey Valdes, a Doral spokesman.
A Tennessee county profited off the jailing of young Black children for “crimes” that don’t exist, according to a scathing […] The post Tennessee county illegally jailed Black children: report appeared first on TheGrio.
"It looks like little boy was just lost in the woods," Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell told NBC News.
Police said they were still working out how Brian Laundrie escaped undetected while under surveillance over Gabby Petito's disappearance.
Church-loving surf instructor Matthew Taylor Coleman fell into online conspiracy theories, then allegedly admitted to killing his kids to save the world. How did no one see it coming?
Prosecutors are still investigating claims that Riley Williams, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, intended to send the laptop to Russia, according to CNN.
If a life isn’t at stake, don’t shoot. You can’t afford it. [Opinion]
A South Dakota woman was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body was discovered in a ditch 40 years ago. Theresa Bentaas, 60, of Sioux Falls, entered an Alford plea to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors in which they dropped two murder charges, the Argus Leader reported. The Alford plea allows Bentaas to maintain her innocence while also authorizing the court to enter a guilty plea.
BALTIMORE — The high school sweethearts from Cumberland, Brian and Kelly Sue Robinette, had created an idyllic family and a comfortable life in Ellicott City, Maryland. Their son graduated from college and their daughter was close behind. They posted photos from scenic beach vacations and happy family portraits at sunset. Brian Robinette, 58, was thinking about retiring from his job as a ...
A woman died and a man was wounded on Thursday in a central Florida shooting that has been deemed part of an attempted suicide pact, authorities said.
A Louisiana State Police officer was found dead in Ascension Parish Saturday night as law enforcement authorities have swept across the region looking for a suspect in the murder of one person and the shooting of several others. The New Orleans branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was assisting on scene where the officer was found dead and confirmed the death was tied to "a manhunt for a gunman tied to multiple shootings in several parishes this weekend." The ATF did not release information on how the officer died or how the suspect was specifically tied to the officer's death.
The Hartford man who fatally stabbed 16-year-old Justin Brady during a late-night street fight in 2018 was found not guilty by a Hartford jury on Friday. Shyhiem Adams, 21, claimed he acted in self defense over the course of a two-week trial, and the jury acquitted him of first-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges after just 90 minutes of deliberation Friday morning. The ...
Police blocked off area under the bridge near Water and Pearson streets.
The Louis Vuitton backpack containing the three Super Bowl championship rings was stolen out of a luxury car, police say.
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a man in connection with an incident in Manhattan that is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime. What happened: On Sept. 29, a 49-year-old Asian woman was approached by an unidentified man on a bicycle while walking by the corner of Eighth Avenue and 35th Street in Midtown Manhattan, reported MSN. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the incident.
Cara Hentschel, who's facing four charges, sent a Facebook message saying "We storm peloskis office and took her beer [sic]. She drinks Corona."
Baltimore County authorities dropped charges of attempted murder against the 19-year-old man police had accused of opening fire at Towson University last month after prosecutors said they don’t have direct evidence the teen pulled the trigger. Prosecutors dropped seven criminal charges against Samuel Nnam of Greenbelt during a preliminary hearing Friday in Baltimore County District Court. The ...
An Illinois man who shot three people during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin last year was justified because the men confronted him and two of them tried to wrestle his gun away, a use-of-force expert called by the defense testified at a pretrial hearing earlier this week. The expert, John Black, spent hours outlining the moments that led to Kyle Rittenhouse’s decisions to shoot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, offering a preview of the defense team’s strategy when Rittenhouse’s trial begins next month. Black testified that video shows Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse and reaching for the teenager’s gun, Huber attacking Rittenhouse with a skateboard and trying to wrestle away his gun, and Grosskreutz running at him with a pistol in his hand.