Thousands rally in Australia for Indigenous reform

STORY: The referendum, likely to be held between October and December, seeks to amend the constitution and establish an advisory body, called the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a direct say in policies that impact them.

Yes23, the group behind more than 25 rallies nationwide, said the crowd in Sydney was around 3,000 and that it expected up to 25,000 people to participate in total.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for all Australians to get behind something that’s going to make this country better and particularly for the indigenous people that deserve it," said Jason Howard who attended the Sydney rally.

"We’re seeing Hindus, Jews, Sikhs, Muslims, Catholics, Anglicans – all coming together and supporting this, which for me as a descendent of migrants," said Shireen Morris, a constitutional lawyer at the rally.

Indigenous Australians, who account for 3.8% of the population, face disadvantages including discrimination, poor health and education outcomes and high incarceration rates.