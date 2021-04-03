Thousands rally in England and Wales over police legislation

  • Demonstrators hold banners and flags during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Demonstrators hold posters during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses demonstrators during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, at left, addresses demonstrators during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Demonstrators hold flags during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Demonstrators holding posters and flags gather at Parliament Square during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Demonstrators holding posters and flags gather at Parliament Square during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Demonstrators holding banners and flags march past Buckingham palace during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Demonstrators holding posters and flags gather at Parliament Square during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Demonstrators hold banners and flags during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Extinction Rebellion activists perform during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • A man tries to rip a banner held by demonstrators blocking traffic during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The banner read Protect The Right To Protest. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Demonstrators holding a banner block traffic during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • A demonstrator holds a poster during a 'Kill the Bill' protest at Hyde Park in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • A demonstrator holds a poster during a 'Kill the Bill' protest at Hyde Park in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Women holding posters walk towards Parliament Square during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
1 / 16

Britain Protest

Demonstrators hold banners and flags during a 'Kill the Bill' protest in London, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The demonstration is against the contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through Parliament and would give police stronger powers to restrict protests. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Saturday through central London and other cities across England and Wales to protest the British government's plan to hand the police new powers to tackle demonstrations.

Protesters walked past Buckingham Palace towards Parliament Square, just outside the Houses of Parliament. A ring of officers positioned themselves around the statue of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square. The statue had been defaced during anti-racism protests last year.

Protesters, including many who carried anti-sexism placards and chanted “Women scared everywhere, police and government do not care!” passed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office at 10 Downing Street.

London's Metropolitan Police said the majority of people “have tried to adhere to social distancing" but that a ”small minority" had blocked the road at Parliament Square.

“Officers are on scene engaging and encouraging them to move so we can reopen the roads,” it said.

The protests were taking place over the long Easter holiday weekend, including in the Welsh capital of Cardiff and in the northern England cities of Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle.

The demonstrators were upset at the Conservative government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through parliament. Under the terms of the bill, which covers England and Wales, police will be able to ban or shut down protests.

A recent protest against the new legislation in Bristol, southwest England, descended into widespread violence that saw police officers injured, a police station damaged and police vehicles torched.

Separately, 27 police officers were injured during riots in Northern Ireland on Friday evening and eight people were arrested. The reasons behind the unrest were unclear.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said 15 officers were injured in Belfast after being targeted by a crowd of mainly young people, throwing stones, fireworks, flares, manhole covers and petrol bombs. It said 12 more police were injured in Londonderry after young adults threw stones, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks.

Political leaders called for calm over the long Easter weekend. Northern Ireland's first minister, Arlene Foster, urged young people “not to get drawn into disorder."

Recommended Stories

  • France urges Iran to avoid nuclear escalation ahead of talks

    France's top diplomat spoke with his Iranian counterpart Saturday and urged Iran to be “constructive” and avoid further nuclear escalation ahead of talks next week aimed at trying to salvage a global accord curbing the Iranian nuclear program. The United States and Iran said Friday they will begin indirect negotiations next week, in one of the first signs of progress in efforts to try to get both countries back into compliance with the 2015 accord. Then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2018, and Iran has been steadily violating its restrictions ever since.

  • Peers to disclose legal fees paid by foreign governments following security concerns

    Peers have been told to disclose legal fees paid by foreign governments after security concerns were raised, putting pressure on MPs to do the same. The reforms – which also cover if their clients are companies controlled by foreign powers – go further than the disclosure requirements on MPs in the House of Commons. Last December the rules were changed to force peers to disclose how much they are paid and the source of the payment if it comes from "a foreign state” or an organisation which is controlled by another country. However, critics at the time pointed out that this rule excluded lawyers who sit in the Lords and might have clients with links to foreign powers. Now in fresh tightening of the rules, the House of Lords Conduct Committee has decided that there should be no exemptions to the rule after all. A statement said: “The Committee has concluded that the public interest in transparency in this area, which has been raised by the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament among other bodies, trumps any duty of confidentiality. “It is therefore proposed that no exemptions to the transparency requirements should be permitted. "In contrast the rules in the Commons state that MPs who have second jobs as lawyers are required to disclose the names of their clients “unless this would be contrary to any legal or established professional duty of privacy or confidentiality”. In practice this means that confidentiality trumps any requirement to disclose the names of MPs’ clients. The House of Lords moved to act after the Intelligence and Security Committee said in its Russia report that it was "notable that a number of members of the House of Lords have business interests linked to Russia, or work directly for major Russian companies linked to the Russian state. “These relationships should be carefully scrutinised, given the potential for the Russian state to exploit them." The Committee added that it recognised the sensitivity of some legal proceedings and so recommended that lawyers should be required to disclose the identity of clients only once the relationship has entered the public domain or they have been paid (wholly or in part) for the work, whichever comes first. The change is expected to be debated by peers after the Easter recess. Peers will be able to vote down the changes if they want. Last year The Telegraph disclosed how one peer – Lord Barker of Battle – was able to earn £6million from a company linked to an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin without declaring the sum to the Lords' authorities. Lord Barker declared his position as "independent non-executive director of EN+ Group" in his entry in the House of Lords register of members' interests until February 2019 when he took a leave of absence. The peer said that "only a very small proportion" of the £6million he was paid by EN+, which has links to Putin ally Oleg Deripaska, that year related to the first two months of 2019 when he was an active peer. He also said that "none of my remuneration relates in any way to membership of the House of Lords".

  • 7 officers were fired after Black man died in a Texas jail. His family says he was having a mental health crisis.

    Seven Texas detention officers were fired and one resigned after Marvin Scott III died in the Collin County jail.

  • UK crime agency considers investigating Lebanon corruption report, sources say

    Britain's organised crime agency is reviewing a report by a group of London-based lawyers which accuses Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh and associates of money laundering and corrupt practices, four sources familiar with the matter said. The 76-page report, seen by Reuters, outlines what it says are assets, companies and investment vehicles in Britain worth hundreds of millions of pounds which it alleges Salameh, members of his family and his associates used over years to divert funds out of Lebanon. Salameh, who has led Lebanon's central bank since 1993, told Reuters he had read a copy of the report and described it as part of a smear campaign.

  • UN condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and deaths

    The U.N. Security Council late Thursday strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protesters and the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Myanmar, but dropped the threat of possible future action against the military following the Feb. 1 coup. The British-drafted press statement approved by all 15 council members after intense negotiations that began Wednesday expressed “deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation” in Myanmar and reiterated the council's call on the military “to exercise utmost restraint.” The original draft was much stronger and would have expressed the Security Council’s “readiness to consider further steps,” which could include sanctions.

  • Bridgerton fans mourn as Regé-Jean Page's exit confirmed for second season

    Kim Kardashian joins those lamenting the news about the second series of the popular Netflix show.

  • U.S. and Iran to hold nuclear talks in Vienna, but in separate rooms

    The U.S. and Iran are expected to hold indirect “proximity talks” in Vienna next Tuesday to try and break the deadlock over a potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal, Western diplomats tell me.Why it matters: At the moment, next week’s talks are not expected to include U.S. and Iranian diplomats sitting in the same room, but it's a small step forward when it comes to U.S.-Iran engagement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Representatives from the signatories who remain in the nuclear deal — France, Germany, the U.K., EU, Russia and China — held a virtual meeting on Friday with Iran to discuss ways to return to the nuclear deal, which would require the U.S. to lift sanctions and Iran to unwind its recent nuclear breaches.The parties decided to hold a in-person meeting next week in Vienna at the “experts level."The U.S. envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, is not currently expected to take part, Western diplomats tell me.Behind the scenes: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refused to issue a joint statement at the end of Friday's meeting because there was no agreement on U.S. participation in Vienna next week, Western diplomats briefed on the talks tell me.According to one diplomat, Araghchi told his counterparts: “'If the Americans are in Vienna at the same time and you want to talk to them, it's O.K. with us but we will not meet them.'"Representatives from the E3 (France, Germany and the U.K.) urged Araghchi to agree to direct engagement with the U.S., saying the Biden administration's proposals had been "more than reasonable."The French representative was particularly forceful, telling Araghchi that Iran’s position was rejectionist and unhelpful, the Western diplomats say.What they're saying: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that the aim of next week’s talks will be to “rapidly finalize sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures. No Iran-U.S meeting. Unnecessary."State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the U.S. had agreed to take part in the talks and "remains open" to direct talks with the Iranians, though next weeks talks are expected to be indirect.“These remain early days, and we don’t anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead. But we believe this is a healthy step forward," Price told Axios.Between the lines: According to one Western diplomat, the E3 representatives took a tougher line with Iran on Friday than the Biden administration has thus far. Biden's team has been trying unsuccessfully to kickstart a process that would lead both sides back to the deal.Another Western diplomat disagreed with that characterization, saying the Biden administration was actually taking a tougher line than the E3. Some in Europe have called on the U.S. to move more quickly to re-enter the deal.What’s next: During Tuesday’s talks in Vienna, the American team is expected to sit in one room and the Iranians in another room, with the Europeans shuttling between them.According to an EU statement, next week's talks will proceed on two separate tracks: identifying steps the U.S. must take on sanctions on one hand, and steps Iran must take on its nuclear program on the other.Price said the meetings would be structured into working groups, assembled by the EU to discuss both of those issues.Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect additional reporting on the U.S. position on the talks as compared to the E3.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: World powers condemn 'human rights abuses'

    The G7 nations demand an investigation into reported human rights violations.

  • Beauty Guru James Charles Apologizes for ‘Reckless’ Interactions With Minors: ‘I F–ed Up’

    James Charles, a beauty guru and influencer with over 25 million subscribers on YouTube, apologized on Thursday following accusations that he sexted and flirted with minors on social media. In a 14-minute video posted to YouTube, Charles, who is 21 years old, acknowledged that he had flirted with minors who had told him they were over 18 but said he was being “reckless.” “The receipts and the screenshots and the specific details of the interaction really don’t really matter because I f—ed up, and I need to take accountability for my actions and most importantly apologize to the people who were affected by them,” he said. “These conversations should have never happened, point-blank, period. There’s no excuse.” Also Read: YouTuber David Dobrik's Ads Suspended on Multiple Channels After Sexual Assault Claims Against Video Collaborator “I trusted the information that was given to me rather than the information I could have and should have gotten myself,” Charles continued. “As an adult, it is my job and my responsibility to verify who I’m talking to and therefore there was no one to blame for this other than myself. To the guys involved in this situation, I want to say I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I added you, I’m sorry that I flirted with you and I’m really sorry if I ever made you uncomfortable. it is completely unacceptable.” In February, a 16-year-old boy posted two TikToks that went viral — and were reposted on Twitter — that accused Charles of grooming, sending unsolicited nude photos and pressuring the 16-year-old into sexting on Snapchat. At the time, Charles denied the accusations as “completely false” and said he ended the conversation after discovering the boy was 16, and not 18 as he had been told. Since then, at least two more teenagers — aged 17 and 15 — and a third male of an unspecified age accused Charles of messaging with them despite knowing their age. And in March, Charles was fired as the host of “Instant Influencer,” a YouTube reality competition show. Also Read: David Dobrik Apologizes Again as Advertisers and Fans Flee Amid Vlog Squad Sexual Assault Claims (Video) Charles’ “holding myself accountable” video comes amid a scandal surrounding another popular YouTuber, David Dobrik, who has lost major advertisers and fans after one of his Vlog Squad collaborators was accused of raping a woman. Watch James Charles’ video here. Read original story Beauty Guru James Charles Apologizes for ‘Reckless’ Interactions With Minors: ‘I F–ed Up’ At TheWrap

  • Designer Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison

    Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is at a halfway house outside Los Angeles following his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme, records show. Giannulli, 57, is married to former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin. Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin in December after spending two months behind bars.

  • Biden holds first call with Ukraine's Zelensky as Russia tensions escalate

    President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday for the first time since taking office, as U.S. and NATO officials warn of a Russian military buildup near eastern Ukraine that could ignite the long-simmering conflict, according to the White House.Why it matters: It took more than two months for Biden to speak directly with the president of Ukraine, a key frontline partner in eastern Europe that has been pleading for more help from the West in its fight against Russian aggression.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZelensky was dragged into U.S. domestic politics in 2019 with the first impeachment of Donald Trump, who attempted to pressure the Ukrainian president into investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over unsubstantiated allegations of corruption.Biden is deeply familiar with Ukraine, having led international anti-corruption efforts there as part of the Obama administration's push to bring the troubled country closer to Europe and away from hostile Russia.What they're saying: The White House said Biden "affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," and that the two leaders discussed the importance of anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine.Behind the scenes: "The Ukrainian side is very pleased with the call and sincerely believe President Biden prioritizes restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity and its Western integration," a source close to Zelensky told Axios' Jonathan Swan.Driving the news: Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine this week, the deadliest flare-up this year in a slow-moving conflict that first broke out in 2014.Zelensky accused Russia of amassing troops at the border with the intent of creating "a threatening atmosphere" in violation of the most recent ceasefire brokered in July 2020, describing the military exercises as "traditional Russian games."Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Wednesday noting that he had spoken with Ukraine's foreign minister and condemned Russia's aggression.Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan have also held phone calls with their Ukrainian counterparts, Politico reports.The big picture: Relations between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have gotten off to a frosty start, with the U.S. rolling out sanctions against senior Russian officials in March for the poisoning and detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.The Biden administration is also expected to sanction Russia for the massive SolarWinds hack of U.S. agencies.Moscow recalled its ambassador to Washington for "consultations" last month after Biden called Putin a "killer" in an interview, prompting Putin to challenge the U.S. president to a debate.Go deeper: Zelensky calls Capitol riots "strong blow" to U.S. democracy in Axios interviewLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Detective: Armed man at hospital had rifles, explosives

    A man arrested while leaving a University of Kentucky hospital last week was armed with handguns, semiautomatic weapons and at least four explosives, and had threatened to harm any officer who tried to arrest him, a police official testified. After Thursday's testimony, a district judge sent the case against Bryan Carroll to a grand jury, which will determine if it moves to circuit court for trial, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Carroll, who was arrested on March 25, has been charged with four counts of using a weapon of mass destruction, five counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and four other counts, according to court records.

  • Inside Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender's Super-Private Love Story

    After meeting on the set of The Light Between Oceans, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender dated in undramatic fashion and made it official on Oct. 14, 2017.

  • U.S. caught the most migrants in two decades at U.S.-Mexico border in March

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. authorities caught more than 171,000 migrants at the U.S. border with Mexico in March, according to preliminary data shared with Reuters, the highest monthly total in two decades and the latest sign of the mounting humanitarian challenge confronting President Joe Biden. The preliminary March arrest totals at the U.S.-Mexico border represent the highest monthly level since April 2000, when border patrol agents caught more than 180,000 migrants. The total includes about 19,000 unaccompanied migrant children and 53,000 family members traveling together, the figures show.

  • A 'gunfight' at a Wilmington, North Carolina, house party shooting left 3 dead and 4 injured, police say

    Wilmington Police said officers responded to a house party early Saturday morning and found seven people had been shot.

  • Netflix Just Dropped a NSFW Trailer for New Series ‘Sexify’

    If you’re looking for a brand-new series that’s thrilling like Who Killed Sara? but...

  • Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California shooting

    A man was charged Friday with murder and attempted murder in a shooting rampage at a Southern California office building this week that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy whose mother was critically wounded. Police have not revealed a motive for Wednesday's attack but said the gunman had targeted the business, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. The suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, is married to a longtime employee of the company, Aleyda Mendoza.

  • University of Minnesota's out-of-state, international applications drop

    The Gophers' student recruitment took another hit amid the pandemic, with fall 2021 applications to the University of Minnesota's flagship campus dropping 5%.Driving the trend: Data suggests students are looking to stay closer to home, Robert McMaster, the U's vice provost and dean of undergraduate education, told Torey.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOut-of-state applications for the Twin Cities campus decreased 21%, per McMaster. Interest from prospective international students saw an even steeper 27% drop.But applications from Minnesotans were up 14%, and those from neighboring states with tuition reciprocity agreements increased 10%.Why it matters: Securing a full (and geographically diverse) class of incoming students is crucial for the U's post-pandemic economic recovery.Between the lines: Tuition for out-of-state students is more than two times what it is for residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.International students, who often pay full price, contribute tens of millions to the U's finances.McMaster said beyond money, geographic diversity benefits students: "They gain from being in a classroom with students from around the country and around the world."The silver lining: Despite the drop in applications, confirmations by accepted students are up 5% so far. Responses picked up after university President Joan Gabel announced plans to fully resume on-campus offerings this fall.The high ratio of yeses is mostly driven by in-state students. And despite the drop in applications, McMaster is hopeful that the size of the incoming class will be roughly same as recent years."As the pandemic fades away, we hope ... to return to stronger national and international enrollment," he said of ongoing efforts to increase the out-of-state student population.Of note: State and national declines in the number of completed financial aid applications have fueled concerns about the pandemic widening the socioeconomic opportunity gap in higher education.But McMaster said the U has not seen a drop in need-based requests for aid so far.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Senseless violence': 3 dead, 4 more injured in shooting at North Carolina house party, police say

    Police don't have a suspect, and circumstances of the party and possible motive are still under investigation, police say.

  • U.S., Japan and South Korea agree to keep up pressure on North Korea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, South Korea and Japan agreed in high-level security talks on Friday to work together to keep up pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In a joint statement after a day of talks, new U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura, and South Korea's national security adviser Suh Hoon reaffirmed their commitment to address the issue "through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization."