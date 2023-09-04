Thousands remain stranded at Nevada's Burning Man festival after weekend storms

Thousands of people attending the Burning Man festival in Nevada found themselves stranded in the desert after a weekend of heavy rain turned the ground to mud.

At least 70,000 participants were stuck in Black Rock Desert about 100 miles north of Reno, Nevada, when rough weather hit. Tens of thousands of festival goers remained in place Monday.

Police continue to investigate the death of a person at the festival over the weekend.

Organizers warned would-be attendees to stay clear of Black Rock City Friday while the festival site was receiving more than a half-inch of rain. They repeated their warnings Saturday as wet weather continued.

“The Gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed,” organizers posted online. “Ingress and egress are halted until further notice. No driving is permitted except emergency vehicles. If you are in BRC, conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space.”

Revelers were told to conserve food and water. Toilets were rendered inoperable. The area hosting the festival is typically dry, but the outlook for organizers and some attendees brightened Sunday night.

“Despite afternoon drizzle, the conditions are improving on the playa,” organizers wrote on the event’s website. “We will be opening for Exodus on Monday morning 9/4.”

Shortly before noon, they said roadways remained “too wet & muddy for most vehicles,” but would likely be dry by afternoon

Exodus marks the end of the weeklong annual event, which began in 1986 and has taken place in the Black Rock Desert since 1991.

