Thousands report issues with US mobile services

Interruptions to US mobile services have been reported across the United States on Thursday morning.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages, showed thousands of reports made by users of multiple networks after 04:00 EST (09:00 GMT).

The reports for AT&T have now exceeded 35,000 - with hotspots in the southern and eastern US, said Downdetector.

Users say their phones are displaying the SOS message, leaving them unable to make calls or access services.

The cause is unclear. The BBC has approached the operators for comment.

Verizon - one of the networks that has received reports on Downdetector - told the BBC its network was operating normally.

It suggested customers were logging issues after making unsuccessful attempts to contact users of another provider.

Customers with T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, UScellular and Consumer Cellular are also reporting issues.

Downdetector's heatmap shows major population centres including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta are among those facing the highest number of outages.

911 emergency service is also down in some areas, and officials are advising those with medical or life-threatening emergencies to contact them using alternative means such as social media.