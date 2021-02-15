Thousands of Republicans drop party affiliation following Capitol riot

Thousands of registered Republicans in states across the country have opted to change their party affiliation and leave the GOP in the weeks following the insurrection at the Capitol. Army veteran Juan Nunez is one of the former Republicans who recently left the party and he joins CBSN to explain why.

- The fallout from the unprecedented attack on the Capital a month later continues as more details come to light. The "New York Times" reports thousands of Republicans are leaving the GOP. In California, some 33,000 alone left the party in the three weeks after the riot. In Pennsylvania, that number is just over 12,000 in the past month. And in Arizona, some 10,000 Republicans switched their registration.

I want to bring in Juan Nunez. He is an army veteran and up until recently a Republican. Mr. Nunez, as you watched the attack on the Capitol unfold on January 6, what was going through your mind?

JUAN NUNEZ: My heart was broken. I could not believe the changes that were occurring right in front of me from my eyes as people were, in a sense, trying to violate the Constitution, something that I swore to defend and was willing to do so for 24 years.

- Weeks later, we're still getting new information about who was involved in the attack. As an army veteran-- And thank you for serving our country. --what's your reaction to the number of military and law enforcement personnel involved on both sides storming the Capitol and defending it?

JUAN NUNEZ: I believe-- And this is why I left the party. --the Republican Party, not only the ex-president Trump and the leadership of the party, should have been identifying and informing those individuals that the faith of the people must be maintained. So basically, they encouraged them to do so. He was our commander in chief and those prior veterans are misguided. And they follow that misguidance provided by the President, and the Republican leadership, by not standing up to the President letting them know that this is wrong. If you look at what occurred, the President had plenty of opportunity to tell them to back off, and including the leadership should have been pressuring the President, and nobody stood up.

- I'm curious if you had conversations with friends or family members who were, at least, also part of the Republican Party after the riots and what those conversations looked like.

JUAN NUNEZ: We had a few conversations with a few friends. Again, I'm from Cumberland County, a very conservative county, and I've got a lot of friends. Like I said, I've been Republican my whole life, since the first time I could vote until this past election. And those conversations were along the lines of the same thing. Some of them will argue that the President literally said, let's go and do this. But if you put things together, he invited them there, he requested for them to come to Washington DC, he gave them a speech that morning. And what was he going to expect? Those discussions with my friends, we all came to the same conclusion. And about 30% of us are leaving the party because we felt that the Republican leadership no longer represent us.

- Is there a party or an organization that you feel politically at home with now?

JUAN NUNEZ: [LAUGHS] Now I'm literally almost lost in a sense, because I cannot vote in the primary. I don't have that ability to vote in the primary to choose somebody for either one of my parties, because I'm now an independent. That was a benefit of also being in the Republican Party or any party. I signed it with my friends and we had these discussions in our group meetings, because I belong to a specific party. We all discuss the pros and cons of everything that was going on. So now that's what I feel somewhat-- I don't want to use the word lost, but I don't got a home in sense.

- I don't think you're alone in that feeling. Who do you feel changed more, you or the Republican Party you once supported?

- Definitely the party changed. The party went far one way instead of staying moderate. There's a few of them still there. And listening to the Senator in charge of the Senate today, talking about that he voted no for the President to be selected, but yet he chastise him for it. Well, you're not doing the right thing. Saying things-- It's your actions that matter. And the Republican Party left us, they left most of us, 70% of the party is not far right or far left, we in the center. And again, they do not represent my values, my ethos, and they do not represent me to the nation.

- Mr. Nunez what do you think former President Trump's role will be in the Republican Party's future?

JUAN NUNEZ: And that's my fear. I mean, there's still a majority, we're talking about millions of individuals, that are still supporting the President Trump. But they're supporting him, because they believe his values. And I got to respect their beliefs, but those beliefs, again, it's going to cause a huge rip in the party. And again, this is Lincoln's party, this is not Donald Trump's party.

The Republican Party is a part of conservatism and they abandoned most of those things. So yeah, they left me and now I've got to find a home. And honestly, the Democratic party, as a whole as it stands, it's not either. So I mean, I have four years and hopefully between now and the next presidential election there's somebody that can represent the values and those middle grounds that I believe in.

- Mr. Nunez, thank you again for your service to our country and for speaking with us today.

JUAN NUNEZ: Thank you. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to voice my opinion. And have a great day.

- We appreciate your time. Thank you so much.

JUAN NUNEZ: Thank you.