Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets - latest updates

A Eurofighter Typhoon arriving at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Airbus's plans to increase production of its Eurofighter jets have been held back by the German government and other countries being slow to commit to orders, its defence boss has said.

The company has been unable to scale up despite a push by Nato for output to be accelerated as the Russian war in Ukraine approaches its first anniversary.

Airbus Defence and Space chief executive Michael Schoellhorn said Berlin's restrictive stance on arms exports outside Ukraine has played a role.

He expects an uptick in orders for jets, drones and space-based products in the coming years.

However, the absence of even a handshake deal has meant aircraft have not been made a priority.

Instead the company is focusing on ammunition and tank production for Ukraine.

Mr Schoellhorn said at the Munich Security Conference: "Currently we don't have the orders to ramp up any further, we're waiting for orders to reconfirm that we can keep the lines running."

Read the latest updates below.

08:42 AM

Frasers and Darktrace lead way on markets

It has been a mixed start to the week on the markets on a day when there will be no action in the US due to a public holiday.

The FTSE 100 has risen by 0.1pc to 8,015.71 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has dropped off 0.1pc to 20,078.59.

Frasers surged to the top of the FTSE 100, rising by 3.4pc, after it announced a share buyback programme of up to £80m.

Among the midcaps, Darktrace has led the way, rising 3.8pc, as it revealed it has appointed auditor EY to assess its financial controls in the wake of scrutiny by short-sellers.

08:10 AM

BrewDog to expand into China

Controversial beermaker BrewDog will expand into China next month.

Its biggest-selling brands such as Punk IPA, Hazy Jane and Elvis Juice will go on sale in the world's second largest economy after it agreed to launch a joint venture with Budweiser China.

It will use the company's sales and distribution network to capitalise on the growing popularity of craft beer in the country, which has surged over the past decade, with production rising 10-fold by 2020.

Story continues

China accounts for less than 1pc of BrewDog's sales at present.

Founder James Watt described the deal as "a genuinely transformational partnership which is going to bring BrewDog to every corner of the world's biggest beer market".

He added: "By making beer closer to our customers, we'll be giving them even fresher beer and doing it in a way which is better for the planet."

BrewDog

08:04 AM

Markets lift despite inflation uncertainty

Markets have continued where they left off after a record-breaking week despite uneasiness about inflation and the direction of interest rates.

The FTSE 100 edged up 0.1pc to 8,011.40 after markets opened and the domestically-focused FTSE 250 also rose 0.1pc to 20,106.76.

07:52 AM

Darktrace hires EY to review financial controls after irregularities claim

Cyber security firm Darktrace said it has appointed Ernst & Young to carry out an independent review of its financial processes and controls after being accused of accounting irregularities by a US hedge fund.

Darktrace said its board and management are "confident" that its financial statements fairly represent its financial position and results. Gordon Hurst, chairman of Darktrace, said:

The board believes fully in the robustness of Darktrace's financial processes and controls. As a sign of that confidence, we have commissioned this independent third-party review by E&Y. We look forward to the outcome of this review.

The firm came under recent attack by New York-based short-seller Quintessential Capital Management (QCM), which published highly critical lengthy report alleging possible irregular sales, marketing and accounting practices to drive up the value of its shares before its initial public offering in 2021.

Shares in Darktrace plunged by a fifth following the report, before recovering some of the ground lost after Darktrace launched a £75m share buyback to boost investor confidence.

07:49 AM

Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

Airbus has urged Berlin to speed up its process for export approvals as its defence boss claimed it was unable to ramp up production of its Eurofighter jets.

Defence exports worth several billions of euros have been held up, according to Airbus Defence & Space chief executive Michael Schoellhorn.

He told Reuters that orders for several products, including the A400M military transport plane, were stuck with the government in Berlin but declined to give details - although he admitted it was "worth several billions euros".

An Airbus A400M military transport plane - Cpl Will Drummee/RAF/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

07:18 AM

Property asking prices increase by just £14 in a month

Asking prices of homes for sale have risen by just £14 in the last month – the smallest increase on record for this time of year.

Tom Haynes has the latest:

Property website Rightmove found the average price of a property coming to the market this month had increased by just £14, equal to 0pc, the smallest ever increase from January to February. Prices remaining flat rather than falling could be seen as a positive sign for the year ahead, the website said, suggesting that sellers are heeding their agents' advice and “being more realistic on price”. The annual rate of growth slowed to 3.9pc in the 12 months to February, down from 6.3pc in January.

Read how despite the turbulent economic conditions, buyer demand is rising.

07:08 AM

Thousands of retail jobs slashed within two months of 2023

UK retailers have slashed almost 15,000 jobs since the start of the year after a raft of collapses and restructurings on the high street, according to new figures.

Experts have warned that "the brutal start of the year" could continue as cost pressures and weaker customer spending power take their toll.

The Centre for Retail Research said that 14,874 jobs have been cut or announced since the start of 2023.

The total reflects cuts by large multiple retailers, which have 10 or more UK stores. It means overall industry job losses could be even higher once under-pressure independents are included.

The research showed 3,185 job cuts through large retailers undergoing some form of insolvency proceedings.

This included the likes of Paperchase and M&Co, which both tumbled into administration in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, a further 11,689 jobs are being shed by large retailers through "rationalisation" as part of cost-cutting programmes.

These cuts include reductions by Tesco, Asda, Wilko and New Look since the start of last month.

Professor Joshua Bamfield, at the Centre for Retail Research, said:

The process of rationalisation will continue at pace as retailers continue to reduce their cost base. We are unlikely to see any respite in job losses in 2023 after a brutal start to the year.

07:03 AM

Good morning

It's the start of a new work week, ambulance and border force staff are striking, and Wall Street is closed for a US holiday.

Meanwhile, experts are warning about a "brutal year" for retail, after data showed companies have already laid off 15,000 workers.

It follows the collapse of Paperchase and M&Co, plus major shake-ups at Tesco, Asda, Wilko and New Look.

5 things to start your day

1) Ethical investing is crushing Britain's defence industry, ministers told | 'Skin-deep' arguments are hampering advancements in military technologies

2) Wealthy homeowners forced to dramatically cut asking prices | Six in ten sellers slash prices as housing market downturn deepens

3) Windfall taxes damaging Britain’s race to net zero, warn bosses | Levies are pushing up the cost of renewable projects by up to 50pc, industry leaders say

4) ChatGPT to be regulated under online safety laws | Tech companies could be punished when systems show harmful content to children

5) Facebook and Instagram to launch paid-for subscription services | Meta moves away from reliance on advertising

What happened overnight

Asian shares edged up as the US holiday made for slow trading ahead of minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting and a reading on core inflation that could add to the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer.

Geopolitical tensions were ever present with North Korea firing more missiles and talk of Russia ramping up attacks in Ukraine before Friday's one-year anniversary of the invasion.

There were reports the White House planned new sanctions on Russia, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Beijing of consequences should it provide material support, including weapons, to Moscow.

All of which made for a cautious start and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.7pc, after sliding 2.2pc last week.

The bounce was led by Chinese blue chips which firmed 1.1pc as Beijing kept interest rates steady as expected, having already poured liquidity into the banking system in recent days.

Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher, recovering from earlier losses as investors sought fresh cues with the US market closed for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.1pc to 27,531.94, while the broader Topix index rose 0.4pc to 1,999.71.