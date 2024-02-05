Thousands in SLO County still without power after atmospheric river storm slams California

A day after widespread storm-caused outages left nearly 40,000 customers without power throughout San Luis Obispo County, several thousand people still didn’t have electricity as of Monday morning.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, approximately 2,000 PG&E customers were without power as of 9:30 a.m.

“If you are one of those customers, they are working quickly towards restoration,” the office said in a post on X.

The outages came as a massive atmospheric river storm slammed into California, bringing with it high winds, toppled trees and power lines, and heavy rain.

More rain was in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches were expected across the Central Coast, with 6 to 12 inches likely across south and southwest facing foothills and mountains.

Rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour were expected during the peak of the event, the National Weather Service said.

A flood watch remained in effect for the entire county as of Monday morning. It was expected to expire Tuesday afternoon.

The San Miguel Firefighters Association posted a photo during the storm on Feb. 4, 2024, warning about flooding at low water crossings on San Marcos Road.