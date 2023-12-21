Thousands of Snow Geese Blot Out Sky as They Take Flight

Thousands of geese have arrived in Skagit Valley, Washington, after the semiannual snow goose migration.

Wildlife photographer Mukul Soman captured a stunning video on November 18, showing the massive flock taking flight at their winter home.

Soman described it as “one of the most incredible things that some of us who live in the Pacific Northwest get to see every year.”

According to the Nature Conservancy in Washington, snow geese spend their summers on Wrangel Island in Russia and travel about 3,000 miles to winter in the Stillaguamish and Skagit river deltas, arriving in late September. Credit: Mukul Soman Photography via Storyful