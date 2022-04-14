Thousands of Sri Lankans celebrate New Year at anti-government protest site

Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal
·3 min read
By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal

COLOMBO (Reuters) - At an auspicious time early on Thursday, Dilani Jayaratne lit a small wood fire to boil a small pot of milk to mark the start of Sri Lanka's New Year.

The island nation's Sinhala and Tamil communities usually conduct the ceremony at home. But this year, Jayaratne and her family were at a tent camp in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo, where thousands of people are protesting against the government's handling of a devastating economic crisis.

Demonstrations have raged across Sri Lanka for weeks as people angered by prolonged power cuts and shortages of fuel and medicine demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

Jayaratne, 38, said she left home with her husband and two young sons around dawn and travelled for more than an hour to reach the protest site in Colombo located near Rajapaksa's office, which has been named "Gota-Go Village" by some.

"We cannot just sit at home," said Jayaratne, adding that she hoped the protests would pressure Rajapaksa to leave the presidency.

Behind her, dozens of protesters lined up outside a tent where volunteers were distributing squares of kiribath or coconut milk rice, bananas, spicy pickles, and butter cake on paper plates - traditional New Year delicacies that were donated by supporters.

"We used to say best wishes for the New Year," said Jayaratna Teekanoon, 56, as he handed out bananas. "Now we say best wishes for the struggle."

In a New Year's message, Rajapaksa said the current crisis was the biggest challenge the country had faced in recent years. "We should overcome this challenge with unity and better understanding," he said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka said it would suspend repayment of external debts ahead of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan programme, instead using its meagre foreign reserves to provide essentials to its 22 million people.

Besides shortages, Sri Lankans are also struggling with rocketing inflation that has hit middle-class families like that of K.D.H. Kumara, a 44-year-old mechanic who said he was unable to meet household expenses and repay loans.

"I was someone who supported this president from the heart. I voted for Rajapaksa and even organised campaign meetings for him," said Kumara, carrying his two-year-old son who was munching away at a piece of kiribath.

"But now I'm extremely sad and disheartened. Things are so bad I can barely feed by family," Kumara said.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered closer to the colonial-era presidential secretariat, some waving the Sri Lankan flag. Other carried hand-written posters demanding the resignation of Rajapaksa and other members of his powerful family that have long dominated Sri Lankan politics.

Behind tall barricades, a contingent of helmeted police watched the protesters as they shouted slogans.

The president's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, currently serves as prime minister. Their younger brother, Basil Rajapaksa, was finance minister until earlier this month. Other members of the family also hold government positions.

Carefully watching the pot of milk boil over, Jayaratne said she brought her sons to the site to show them the scale of the protests that have brought together Sri Lankans, cutting across ethnic, economic and religious divisions.

"My sons must know the truth. They must experience what is really happening in this country," she said.

"They will remember this New Year for the rest of their lives."

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal in COLOMBO; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

  • A small tent camp in Sri Lankan city becomes focus of national protests

    On a patch of grass near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in the commercial capital Colombo, around two dozen tents have been erected in a small but growing camp that is becoming the focal point of national protests. Thousands of people have taken to the streets nearby and across the country in recent days to call for Rajapaksa to step down, venting their anger at soaring inflation and lengthy power cuts caused by the spiralling economic crisis. On a handwritten board next to the tents, not far from the colonial-era presidential building adjoining Colombo's water front, stands the sign: "Gota-Go Village".

  • Protesters dig in for the long haul in Sri Lanka

    STORY: Thousands of people have taken to the streets nearby and across the country in recent days to call for Rajapaksa to step down, venting their anger at soaring inflation and lengthy power cuts caused by the spiralling economic crisis.On a handwritten board next to the tents, not far from the colonial-era presidential building adjoining Colombo's waterfront, stands the sign: "Gota-Go Village."The slogan "Gota go back," also referring to Gotabaya, is being chanted at demonstrations sweeping Sri Lanka, in an unprecedented public outcry that has brought together people of different faiths, ethnicities and social groups.Close to the protest camp on Monday (April 11) evening, a group of Christian nuns in white habits walked past a police barricade, atop which 11 protesters sat chanting.At the edge of a lawn, behind some tents, around 30 Muslim men sat in two lines to break their Ramadan fast.Protesters are angry and accuse the Rajapaksa family of economic mismanagement.

  • Sri Lankan protesters mark new year near president's office

    Sri Lankans shared milk rice and oil cakes to celebrate their traditional new year on Thursday opposite President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, where they camped out for a sixth day demanding his resignation over the worst economic crisis in memory. Protesters are occupying the entrance and surroundings of Rajapaksa's office, holding him responsible for the economic situation. “Other days our children go to their grandparents to celebrate the new year, but today we brought them here to show them the real situation in the country," said Dilani Niranjala, who attended the protest with her husband and two sons aged 10 and 8.

