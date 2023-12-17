Thousands stuck in traffic jam exiting Columbus Zoo's Wild LIghts Saturday night

A massive traffic jam delayed thousands of guests — some for hours —trying to exit the parking lot of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Saturday night after visiting the Wildlights holiday lights displays.

Large crowds, unseasonably warm weather and a lack of special-duty deputies created the mess, and hundreds of those ensared unable to get out of the parking lot took to social media to air their complaints.

"Been here for two hours, have moved maybe 50 feet one way," a man said in a video posted online around 11 p.m. He was one of hundreds of people who commented on the situation directly on the zoo's Facebook page.

"After THREE HOURS.. we have escaped the threshold of the Columbus zoo parking lot," posted another Facebook user.

According to the zoo, nearly 29,000 guests attended the zoo's Wildlights event on Saturday, taking advantage of the unseasonably warm December weather. The 35th annual lights show features millions of LED lights, animated musical light shows and several special holiday displays.

The zoo had requested special-duty police officers from the Delaware County Sherriff's Office for Saturday, but none signed up, according to Jen Fields, a zoo spokesperson.

"It should be noted that with the growth experienced in southern Delaware County over the past several years, obtaining special-duty officers is becoming more challenging... (The Delaware County Sherriff's Office) does everything in their power to fill the special-duty requests that we submit, but they receive many other requests outside of the zoo as well as their primary (law enforcement) duties to fulfill on a daily basis," Fields said.

While the zoo had "multiple staff in place directing traffic" in its parking lot, "it is not legal for zoo staff to direct traffic on Powell Road or Riverside Drive, as those fall within law enforcement jurisdiction of the county and state," Fields said.

In a post on its social media on Friday, the zoo had warned visitors that unseasonably warm weather would likely lead to large crowds and traffic delays.

"Please plan to arrive early (before 4 p.m.) to avoid heavier than normal traffic...Local law enforcement will be on-site to help direct traffic to and from the Zoo. Please do not call 911 about traffic delays you may experience," the zoo said in its post.

Fields said the zoo has three special-duty deputies signed up to direct traffic Sunday night on roadways around the zoo.

But some of the visitors caught up in the traffic nightmare Saturday night who vented their frustration on Facebook and Reddit suggested they had made their last trip to the Wild Lights.

"Worst experience ever. Never coming back to Wild Lights and considering cancelling membership entirely. No excuse for this at all," wrote one user.

Other people who posted about being caught up in the traffic nightmare were more humorous.

"Can we get Chick-fil-A to direct traffic?" posted another user.

"Gonna need a support group after this, who’s in?" wrote another.

Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo runs through Jan. 7, 2024.

Peter Gill covers immigration, New American communities and religion for the Dispatch in partnership with Report for America. You can support work like his with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America at:bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

pgill@dispatch.com

@pitaarji

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Traffic jam angers Columbus Zoo Wild LIghts visitors Saturday night