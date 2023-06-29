Thousands support mother of fatally shot 17-year-old as she calls for ‘justice for Nahel’

An attendee holds a banner as cars burn in the street at the end of a commemoration march in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre - BERTRAND GUAY/AFP

Just two days after her 17-year-old son was fatally shot by a police officer, Nahel M’s mother Mounia led a defiant crowd of more than 6,000 people to the square where her son was killed hours earlier.

Visibly shaken and flanked by several friends and family members at her side, the single mother raised a fist as she stood atop a van chanting the same slogan that was emblazoned on her white T-shirt – “Justice for Nahel”.

“She’s brave,” said one participant as she smiled and waved to the crowd despite her grief.

Her only son was “respectful, kind, loving and helpful,” said Mounia.

“He was my lovely baby. They took away my heart,” she said. “I gave him 20 euros to go to McDonald’s that morning. An hour later I got the call that they had shot my son… I’m raging.”

“Everyone must come on this march, the whole of France,” she said.

Mounia, mother of the French teenager killed by police, attends a memorial march for her son, Nahel, in Nanterre - Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images

Nahel had refused to stop when motorcycle police pulled him over for driving through red lights and speeding in a bus lane. As one pointed a gun into his yellow Mercedes, he slowly drove off only to be shot at point-blank range.

His aunt said that it was “normal that you panic when police point a gun at you. You move forward. He drove forward at a snail’s pace and they shot him. His head fell on the wheel horn. It’s a (bad) film. Now I will never see him again.”

A childhood friend, Yanis, said: “We are not bad kids. Normally the police are there to protect us. We are calling for peace and justice for Nahel and will never forget him.”

At Mounia’s side was Assa Traoré, a well-known figure whose half brother was killed by police in 2016. “The whole world must know that when we march for Nahel, we march for all those who didn’t have a camera” and whose claims of police brutality were not filmed, she told the crowd.

Marching behind the van, the crowd chanted “justice for Nahel” and “police everywhere, peace nowhere.”

“We are fed up,” said Jessica Suzes, a 35-year-old mother who said she was disappointed by what she saw as the government’s aloofness to police brutality.

On Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron, the French President, told reporters that the incident was “inexcusable” and “unexplainable” but on Thursday he also said that violence that erupted in Nanterre and around the country was “unjustifiable”.

“We have been trying to explain to the government for years that systemic racism within the police force is a real thing,” Suzes said. This isn’t some isolated incident.”

Police sources estimated 6,200 people turned up to the march.

Violent protests broke out in Nanterre as anger grows over the police killing of a teenager - ALAIN JOCARD/AFP

Amongst them were many youths - notably from the working class Paris suburbs - as well as many mothers who said they had teenagers the same age as the boy that was killed.

“A lot of us here are thinking this could have been our son,” said Fatih Abdo, a local activist in Nanterre who runs an association called “La Voix des Femmes” or “Women’s Voices.”

“We are angry, we are worried about our children, and the government isn’t listening to us.”

Anger was a widely shared sentiment amongst demonstrators, who were carrying signs one of which read: “The police are racist and kill children.”

Another said quite simply: “Train the police.”

Critics of the French force say that while military gendarmes rarely shoot anyone dead who refuses to comply when driving, police officers - who answer to the interior ministry - are woefully undertrained and swiftly lose their nerve under stress, sometimes leading to tragedy. They shot dead 13 people last year who drove off during a police check.

“It’s always the same story, the same kids who are targetted,” said Oleia, a mother at the march. “The system is racist, they conduct checks according to the colour of your skin.”

“As a mother of a black child, I know that he can be perceived as an assailant. I teach him to be docile, to not have any problems. We know it’s a risk for our children to be out in a public area,” she said.

Cars burning in the street at the end of a commemoration march for teenage driver shot dead by a policeman in Nanterre - BERTRAND GUAY/AFP

As the march approached the state prefecture, the air suddenly grew thick with tear gas and as most of the crowd dispersed, fireworks started to light up the sky in the direction of the police, creating a rival pall of smoke.

One dejected woman said she was going home. “I didn’t come here for this!,” she cried.

However, many appeared bent on taking on police well into the night as seething anger continues to rage in this Parisian suburb.

One mother, Sylvana, 63, said the clashes concerned her on one hand, but on the other she understood why people were angry. “People want justice - especially young people,” she said.

“I can understand their pain and their anger - and I hope the government will too.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.