Thousands of Sutter and Yuba County residents experience power outage

(FOX40.COM) — Sutter and Yuba counties recently joined the hundreds of thousands of other California residents who are currently experiencing power outages.

•Video Above: Wind Warning in effect across Sacramento Valley

As of 5:21 p.m. on Sunday, 3,276 Yuba County residents and 1,386 Sutter County residents are without electricity, according to Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). An estimated time for power restoration has not been announced.

The power outages come after at atmospheric river storm hits Northern California. The entire state is currently feeling the affects of heavy rain and severe winds.



Additional information will be provided as details become available.

