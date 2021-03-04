New Zealand tsunami warning issued as thousands told to evacuate following powerful earthquake

A shallow, powerful earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of New Zealand

A tsunami has formed after a severe earthquake hit New Zealand's coast on Friday, according to local media.

Officials confirmed the quake could cause coastal flooding on the country's North Island between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay.

People near the northeastern coastline have been urged to leave coastal areas immediately and move to higher ground if they felt shaking.

“Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can,” the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency warned people in a tweet.

We are assessing whether the M7.3 EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND earthquake at 2021-03-05 2:27 AM has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

New Zealand government's seismic monitor Geonet pegged the quake at a magnitude of 7.2 with a depth of 94 km (58 miles).

More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet's website, with 282 people describing the shaking as "severe" and 75 saying it was "extreme". Most others described it as light.

The closest major city to the epicentre is Gisborne with a population of about 35,500 residents. People near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay were told to evacuate.

Authorities said the first waves may have already reached some areas at about 3.34am local time, but there are currently no reports of casualties or serious damage.

They said tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until the warning is cancelled.

"Hope everyone is ok out there - especially on the East Coast who would have felt the full force of that earthquake," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Instagram.

There was no tsunami threat to the capital Wellington and other regions, but civil defence authorities asked residents across the country to stay away from beaches and marine areas as there could be strong and unusual currents.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.