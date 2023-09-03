Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
Thousands of Burning Man attendees trudged in sloppy mud on Saturday — many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet — as flooding from storms swept through the Nevada desert, forcing organizers to close vehicular access to the counterculture festival. Revelers were urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies. Details: https://ktla.com/news/ap-top-headlines/ap-thousands-told-to-shelter-in-place-at-burning-man-fest-in-nevada-with-access-closed-due-to-flooding/