Thousands in Tompkins are without power, over 450,000 NYSEG customers facing outages.

More than 450,000 people were without power Tuesday in New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey due to high winds and rain just after much of the region saw its first major snowfall of the year the weekend prior.

Locally, Tompkins County lifted its travel advisory Wednesday morning, but warned of downed tree limbs and power lines county-wide. As of 9:40 a.m., over 3,800 in Tompkins County, 8% of New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) customers in the county, still lacked electricity due to downed or damaged power lines as a result of heavy winds.

The National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center issued a severe turbulence warning for flights coming into and out of eastern New York and much of the northeast. Nearly 200 flights were canceled at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports due to the conditions.

Tuesday night, Tompkins County emergency alerts warned that numerous streetlights in Ithaca were out due to the widespread outages, which impacted thousands in Ithaca, over 100 customers in Freeville, 200 in Trumansburg and Newfield and 400 in Groton, according to NYSEG.

Ithaca police warned city residents of downed power lines in the areas of Elm and Chestnut streets due to downed power lines Wednesday morning after several municipal police departments responded to transformer fires on the 6070 block of Mayo Road in Trumansburg and other similar damages.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle released an article Tuesday including a power outage tracker for the area. Additional outage information can be found on the NYSEG official website.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: storm outages and statistics