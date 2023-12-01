Thousands of trucks stay in queues at border with Poland and hundreds at border with Slovakia

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service has reported on the situation at the border sections with Poland and Slovakia that have been blocked by local hauliers.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Andrii Demchenko, Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Demchenko said that as of Friday morning, about 2,100 cargo vehicles are waiting in queue to enter Ukraine at the Ukraine-Poland border.

The biggest queues are in front of the Shehyni and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.

He also noted that thousands of vehicles are waiting to cross the border toward Poland.

He reported that the Polish side allowed up to 20 cargo vehicles to enter the Yahodyn checkpoint over the past day.

Quote: "If we speak about Rava-Ruska and Krakovets, until 6 November, about 600 trucks would cross the border in both directions per day. This number has halved or even tripled now," Demchenko said.

Regarding the situation on the border with Slovakia, the spokesman noted that there are about 600 trucks in queues waiting at the Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint.

In addition, up to 1,000 freight vehicles are waiting in queue on the border with Hungary in front of the Tisza checkpoint.

He emphasised that the border guards have information from their Slovak colleagues that the traffic will be blocked for trucks at the Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on Friday.

"We will see the further [development of] situation on the Slovakian border at 16:00 Kyiv time. Although the participants of this action noted that they will allow about four trucks per hour to leave Slovakia," Demchenko noted.

Background: The Polish truck drivers began their protest on 6 November, demanding that the EU reinstate the permit system for Ukrainian drivers entering the European Union and for EU drivers entering Ukraine, with the exception of humanitarian aid and military supplies.

Support UP or become our patron!