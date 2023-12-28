Thousands in Ukraine remain without power as winter storms worsen outages caused by conflict

Due to bad weather on December 28, 52 settlements in four regions were left without electricity

Fifty-two settlements in four oblasts in Ukraine have lost power as of Dec. 28, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.

The outages have generally been caused by winter storms. However, the overall power grid is stable and under control.

Donetsk Oblast

Citizens in 45 settlements are currently without electricity due to bad weather.

Sumy Oblast

Due to adverse weather, 421 consumers were cut off from the power supply. Connection works are underway. In total, 57 settlements in the region are without electricity.

Kharkiv Oblast

A 110 kV overhead line was cut off. Several districts were shelled yesterday, and 1,625 customers were reconnected. As of the morning, 15,975 subscribers remain without power due to ongoing fighting.

Kirovohrad Oblast

Due to bad weather, three corporate consumers are disconnected. Restoration works are underway.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Two 10 kV lines are partially de-energized, leaving 223 consumers without power. Restoration works are underway. In Dnipro, gas supply was suspended to 334 household consumers and one municipal facility.

Zaporizhzhya Oblast

Due to technical reasons, 880 metering points were de-energized. All of them have been reconnected. 6,584 subscribers have also been reconnected.

Mykolaiv Oblast

Three 150 kV overhead lines, two 150 kV substations, and three corporate consumers remain without power due to ongoing hostilities.

Kherson Oblast

All metering points in Kherson city that were disconnected after shelling (about 94,000 subscribers) were reconnected to the grid. However, the city still has no electricity supply to customers who were cut off after previous shelling and flooding as a result of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam bombing (over 5,000 metering points in total). In the region, 1,053 metering points have been energized, and 46 settlements (more than 27,000 metering points) remain disconnected.

Chernihiv Oblast

Due to ongoing hostilities, 20 settlements are fully disconnected from the power grid.

