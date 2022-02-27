Thousands of Ukrainians flee amid Russian invasion
CBS News' Christina Ruffini reports from the Ukrainian border with Poland, where thousands of refugees have been fleeing the Russian invasion.
At CPAC, Costa tried to follow up on a story published in The New York Times about a January 2021 White House meeting between Trump and Lindell.
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
CNN footage from inside Russia shows a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower mounted on a T-72 tank chassis being deployed near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid Donald Trump commit a crime on and before Jan. 6? Barbara McQuade, former national security prosecutor for the Eastern District of Michigan, says yes. And according to a recent analysis she published, she concludes that the former president actually committed two crimes: conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of an official proceeding.Lucky for us, she joins The New Abnormal’s first unlocked Sunday bonus episode to explain her find
Turkey called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an international pact limiting Russian naval passage to the Black Sea. Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened. Balancing its Western commitments and close ties to Moscow, Ankara has said the Russian attack is unacceptable but until Sunday had not described the situation as a war.
Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.
According to footage verified by The New York Times, the building was in southwestern Kyiv, about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.
Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...
The CDC relaxed mask recommendations on Friday for counties with low and medium levels of COVID-19 cases.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government. In a video posted online, Kadyrov boasted that Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and said Russian forces could easily take large Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, but that their task was to avoid loss of life. "As of today, as of this minute, we do not have one single casualty, or wounded, not a single man has even had a runny nose," Kadyrov said, denying what he said were false reports of casualties from Ukrainian sources.