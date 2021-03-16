Thousands of unaccompanied minors cross into U.S.: "It's heartbreaking"

CBS News
·2 min read

The banks of the Rio Grande River near Mission, Texas, are where local constables Sergeant Roger Rich and Deputy Ruben Salinas spend most of their nights working overtime. 

"You have hundreds and hundreds of people coming across here on a daily basis, you know...This is one of the main crossing areas where they like to cross because it's very secluded out here," Rich told CBS News' Mireya Villarreal.

Their job is to help Border Patrol respond to the surge of migrants illegally crossing into the United States. Local law enforcement officers don't have the authority to apprehend or detain them, so instead, they are taking them to federal processing centers.

CBS News has confirmed that a record 7,300 unaccompanied migrant kids were transferred into a network of shelters run by the U.S. refugee agency in February.

"I've actually, myself, have found 5-year-olds by themselves in the brush. Not a quarter mile from this location," Rich said.

"How does that sit with you?" Villarreal asked.

"That's pretty rough, I have a 6-year-old and I wouldn't want him out here by himself. It's heartbreaking," he said.

As Rich was speaking to Villarreal, two mothers were seen traveling with their boys. One of the mothers, Yoseli, left Honduras four months ago with her son Derick. She says she fled Honduras because someone there tried to kidnap her and extort her family for money.

Yoseli told Villarreal she decided to cross because she heard the law is different here in the United States. She believes this is the right time to pass into the U.S. Yoseli will try to live with family in Florida while she works through the asylum process.

Rich told Villarreal he can tell that Yoseli received help to cross the river because they had dry clothes. 

"They didn't cross the river by themselves, they were brought across on a raft, either a bot or a raft," he said. 

As it gets darker, many unaccompanied minors are discovered. A mother in the group was crying that she was afraid.

The constables keep the migrants on the main trail, pushing them towards a Border Patrol staging area about a mile away.

Jualmil Esteban Rosales, a 10-year-old migrant from Honduras, told CBS News that he is not scared because God is watching him. Jualmil said he doesn't know where his dad is. His mom is in Honduras and he told CBS News that he will try to stay with an aunt who lives in the United States. For now, he said there is a family among the group of migrants who will watch over him as he makes his way across the border.

Congressman Ro Khanna on immigration reform, border crisis

What can be done to address surge in migrant children at U.S.-Mexico border?

Derek Chauvin's defense seeks delay in trial after $27 million Floyd family settlement

Recommended Stories

  • Southern border overwhelmed by surge of unaccompanied minors

    The Biden administration is scrambling to find places to house thousands of unaccompanied minors who have crossed the Southern border. More than 4,000 children are in custody. Mireya Villarreal reports.

  • What can be done to address surge in migrant children at U.S.-Mexico border?

    A growing crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border as many of those crossing into the U.S. are young children. CBS News confirmed 7,300 unaccompanied migrant children were transferred into a network of shelters run by the U.S. refugee agency last month, a record for February. Ali Noorani, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum as well as the host of the "Only in America" podcast, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the crisis at the border.

  • Austria's Kurz and allies seek 'correction' on EU vaccine distribution

    Kurz and the leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Latvia and Croatia last week wrote to the heads of the European Commission and Council, saying the distribution was not happening in line with national populations as had been agreed. Kurz's opponents have accused him of trying to deflect blame away from his government for the relatively slow pace of vaccinations. The EU has a mechanism for redistributing doses left when others do not take up their full pro rata allocation, and the Commission has said it is up to member states to decide whether they want to go back to a strictly population-based method.

  • Psaki calls Cuomo vaccine chief's political outreach 'inappropriate'

    The press secretary's comment is one of the Biden administration’s strongest rebukes of Cuomo’s management to date

  • Joe Biden Shouldn’t Return to the Iran Deal

    Although President Biden has demanded that Iran reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before it receives economic relief, he will probably soon start green-lighting billions of dollars in assistance and lifting sanctions. Tehran will undoubtedly remain in violation of the atomic accord and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), to which Iran is a signatory. Biden will do so for the same reason that Barack Obama repeatedly gave ground in negotiations with the Islamic Republic: fear of risking war or publicly conceding a nuke to the clerical regime. Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who has an autarkist streak and despises the United States, has been ratcheting up the pressure. Tehran has increased the quantity and quality of its enriched uranium and started to construct and deploy advanced centrifuges faster than what the JCPOA allowed. The clerical regime is also preventing the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency from accessing Iran’s nuclear facilities, which is in violation of the NPT. And for the fourth time under the Biden administration, an Iran-guided Shiite militia has rocketed an American base in Iraq. The president responded to one of the attacks with a limited strike in Syria. Khamenei has been point-blank — more so than he often is when he wants to give himself wiggle room: “We have no sense of urgency, we are in no rush to see the United States return to the JCPOA; this has never been a concern for us. . . . What is our entirely reasonable demand is the lifting of sanctions; this is the usurped right of the Iranian nation.” Although senior officials in the administration are loath to say this publicly, they need the credible threat of U.S. military power and the pain of sanctions to drive the supreme leader back into negotiations. As punishing as sanctions had been for two and a half years under Donald Trump’s maximum-pressure campaign, they did not crack the fortitude and faith of Iran’s ruling elite. For Khamenei and his security forces, the decisive moment came in the winter of 2019 when they crushed nationwide, anti-regime protests, initially provoked by a rapid increase in fuel prices. By 2020, after using machine-gun fire against the poor, the supreme leader had overcome three years of increasingly severe demonstrations. In his mind, he’d overcome American provocations. Addicted to arms control, with a uranium clock ticking, dreading the thought of another conflict or Iranian-orchestrated violence against U.S. forces, President Biden is probably meditating most on this: How can his administration choreograph nuclear extortion as a mutual de-escalation that makes it seem Tehran has given something substantial for the billions of dollars that the White House will release? The Europeans, especially the French, have been similarly focused, serving as a middleman in an effort to resuscitate what they regard as a diplomatic triumph. Philosophically, the president is in a worse position than his former boss. President Obama was averse to the use of military and economic coercion, seeing “engagement,” especially Western commerce, as a catalyst for the clerical regime’s moderation. He certainly appeared to believe that if Washington were nicer, Tehran would reciprocate. The United States could make concession after concession in negotiations — about sunset clauses, the destruction of existing centrifuges, the development of more-powerful and easier-to-hide centrifuges, intrusive inspections, undisclosed nuclear activities, ballistic missiles, and regional aggression — and evolution could well prevent the worst-case scenarios, which Obama probably wasn’t in any case prepared to stop militarily. President Biden doesn’t appear that naïve. Since Obama’s nuclear outreach to Khamenei in 2012, we have seen the Islamic Republic’s official emissaries take the lead in the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of Sunni Syrians; undertake an assassination campaign against expatriate dissidents and try to bomb an opposition conference outside Paris, which many Americans attended; and savagely crush ordinary Iranians protesting. Some of Obama’s people who are now Biden’s people could wince when Iran’s depredations in Syria were paired with sanctions relief for the theocracy. Liberal internationalists, and the Biden administration may be the last gasp of this species, have a conscience. They are not blind to the problematic nature of the theory that the Islamic Republic would be on the cusp of Thermidor if it were not for “hardliners” in the United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has conceded that the JCPOA was far from what former secretary of state John Kerry maintained it was, an agreement that forever shut down all pathways to a bomb. If a follow-on agreement needs to be “longer, stronger, and broader,” then the JCPOA was, at best, a stepping-stone. If the administration is successful in selling a JCPOA 2.0 in Washington, the president will gain the support of congressional Democrats who opposed the deal in 2015, and he might even crack the Republican consensus, which, so far, has remained solidly against any U.S. return to the nuclear accord. Some Republicans, as in 2015, may want to find a diplomatic way to escape the American–Iranian confrontation, to see hope on the desert horizon even if it’s a mirage. But how President Biden takes another step with Tehran isn’t clear — unless the administration just intends to give way to Iranian demands, including lifting sanctions linked to terrorism, missile proliferation, and the depredations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, while using tough rhetoric to camouflage its retreat. To wit: Obama’s policy with a Senator Tom Cotton voiceover. Iran’s supreme leader certainly isn’t going to accept more restrictions on his industrial-size atomic aspirations after the United States lifts sanctions. Iranian Shiite imperialism and the nuclear-weapons program aren’t exercises that financially have made any sense; they do give satisfaction and security to religious revolutionaries who still have a cause. Blinken, who doesn’t have the kumbaya instincts and hubris of Kerry, may know this. President Trump never really tried to effect a containment policy against the Islamic Republic, where Washington doggedly tries to roll back the clerical regime’s influence throughout the Middle East, patiently aggravating the theocracy’s internal weaknesses. And he unwisely premised his sanctions regime on obtaining a new, more comprehensive, A-bomb-foreclosing agreement — a fantasy while Iran remains the Islamic Republic. But containment would draw redlines. Billions of dollars wouldn’t be transferred for a short, weak, and narrow nuclear deal. Mass slaughter and terrorism wouldn’t be rewarded. And the president of the United States could reply to the supreme leader: “I don’t need to return to the JCPOA, either.” In the Middle East’s endless hard-power contests, that would be a momentous next step. Reuel Marc Gerecht, a former Iranian-targets officer in the Central Intelligence Agency, is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where Mark Dubowitz, sanctioned by Iran in 2019, is the CEO.

  • NTSB sends team to Detroit to investigate ‘violent’ Tesla crash

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Monday night that a special crash investigation team will go to the city to investigate the “violent crash.” Two people were critically injured in the crash that happened last Thursday on the city’s southwest side.

  • Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid

    In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

  • Patty Jenkins Changed the Original Traumatic Origin Story in ‘Wonder Woman’

    The plotline to the original "Wonder Woman" film, released in 2017, had an incredibly troubling origin story that director Patty Jenkins removed.

  • Megan Rapinoe: Wearing USWNT jersey about equal pay, fans, future players — not US Soccer

    Megan Rapinoe said she doesn't feel in conflict wearing the jersey and fighting the federation for equal pay.

  • Yes, there is a rise in child migration. But is there a 'crisis' at the southern border?

    In January and February, border authorities encountered more than 15,000 unaccompanied minors. Is this a significant rise? Here are the facts.

  • Brazil Went All-In on Covid Stimulus But Let the Virus Run Wild

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil spent more money shielding its economy from the pandemic slump than almost any other emerging nation, and quite a few wealthier ones too. It put much less effort into containing the pandemic itself.That combination is putting the country’s economic policy under growing strain. It’s one reason why Brazil is poised to become the first Group of 20 country to raise interest rates this year. The central bank, which just a few weeks ago was talking about keeping its benchmark at a record-low 2% for a while yet, is now expected to hike it by 50 basis points Wednesday.The bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, has been forced to U-turn in order to stem a slide in the currency that’s pushing inflation higher -- driven, at least in part, by investors worried about public spending. And because Brazil has the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak right now, it’s hard for the government to pare back its outlays anytime soon.President Jair Bolsonaro ran up a record budget deficit last year to pay for what were supposed to be one-time measures, like cash handouts. But his chaotic virus policy -- along with a lagging vaccination program -- is triggering new lockdowns just as other countries are seeing the health crisis abate.BRAZIL INSIGHT: Track the Second Wave - High-Frequency DashboardThe upshot: policy makers have already had to renew the emergency aid, including cash handouts to low-income Brazilians. Privately, members of Bolsonaro’s economic team say further extensions are likely.“Brazil’s problem is not that they didn’t have sufficient fiscal response, it’s the fact that it wasn’t combined with efforts to actually get on top of the virus,” said Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics in London.Time for SpeedTreasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said in an interview that the bill extending aid payments contained offsetting measures that will help trim the budget deficit and debt. The Economy Ministry declined to comment. In a report published Monday, the ministry defended its pandemic policies – arguing they helped protect savings and formal employment – and said it’s now time to speed up vaccinations and resume pro-market reforms.Brazil injected stimulus worth the equivalent of 8.3% of gross domestic product last year, according to the International Monetary Fund –- topping almost every major emerging market as well as developed nations like France and Italy.That helped cap the economy’s contraction at 4.1%, better than Latin American peers with more stringent aid programs. Brazil won praise from economists and the IMF for its policy response.This year, though, it looks set to give up much of that edge. Itau, Brazil’s largest private bank, forecasts the country’s economic growth at 3.8%, the slowest among Latin America’s top five economies.While central banks in countries like Mexico and Colombia have signaled they still have room to deliver more support for their economies this year by cutting interest rates, Brazil is being pushed onto the opposite track. Investors in interest rate futures are pricing in a hike of at least half a percentage point on Wednesday.Its currency, the real, has tumbled almost 10% in three months. Many foreign-exchange traders say it would take a much bigger interest-rate increase than the half-point currently forecast by economists to halt the rout. Inflation has climbed to a four-year high of 5.2%.Even as it mobilized financial resources, Bolsonaro’s government has been dismissive of health risks from the coronavirus since it first hit the country. Much of the response has been left to individual states or cities.Fragmented policy has held back the vaccination campaign, too. At the current pace, it will take Brazil 1.7 years to inoculate 75% of its population, the threshold experts say is needed for a return to normality, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. By comparison, Chile, the regional standout, is on track to hit that level in just two months, and for the U.S. it’s four months.‘From All Sides’The prolonged virus crisis may end up doing long-term damage to Brazil’s economic institutions, some analysts warn.Bolsonaro came to power promising to put Brazil’s public finances in order. His government is now poised to blow past spending limits for the second straight year. Last month, the president sacked the head of state oil company Petrobras for letting prices rise.“The problem for markets and investors is not how you spend this year, but if politicians take advantage of the situation by trying to change our fiscal institutions for the worse,” said Samuel Pessoa, an economics professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, one of Brazil’s top universities.To be sure, Brazil is far from a repeat of the hyperinflation and debt crises that it experienced in the 1980s and 1990s. The bulk of its debt is denominated in reais, not in dollars. Foreign reserves are in good shape, and the recently passed central-bank autonomy law should protect them from political whims.Still, this week’s meeting is widely seen as a test of Campos Neto’s independence from political pressure.If the bank does raise rates, it will add to headwinds for economic growth from fiscal policy and the deepening virus crisis, according to Laura Carvalho, a professor of economics at the University of Sao Paulo. Even though aid is being maintained, it will amount to a withdrawal of stimulus when compared with last year’s levels, Carvalho said.“We’re now taking a hit from all sides,” she said.(Updates with tout to Bloomberg Economics analysis after fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Op-Ed: How women are defying Myanmar's junta with sarongs and cellphones

    The coup threatens to destroy women's recent gains in a society that has long excluded them from the formal economy and the government.

  • Report: Dallas convention center will be used to house migrant teens

    To deal with the surge in unaccompanied minor migrants crossing the southern border, the Biden administration is planning on housing up to 3,000 teenagers at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, The Associated Press reports. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures, there is limited space at immigration facilities, and last month, a temporary tent facility was reopened in Carrizo Springs, Texas, to hold up to 700 teens. AP obtained a memo sent to the Dallas City Council on Monday that states the convention center will be used to house boys ages 15 to 17, for up to 90 days. The government could start placing teens there as early as this week, the memo says. In February, authorities encountered 9,457 unaccompanied minors crossing the border, the highest number since May 2019. The Border Patrol is only supposed to hold migrant children for up to three days, before transferring them to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, but because there are so many minors in custody, more are being detained for longer periods of time. The convention center is being described as a "decompression center," AP reports, and will take pressure off the Border Patrol facilities. "I am incredibly proud of the agents of the Border Patrol, who have been working around the clock in difficult circumstances to take care of children temporarily in our care," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "Yet, as I have said many times, a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child." In a statement, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said that "collective action is necessary, and we will do our best to support this humanitarian effort." More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • On Mexico's Border With U.S., Desperation as Migrant Traffic Piles Up

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — The migrants’ hopes have been drummed up by human smugglers who promise that President Joe Biden’s administration will welcome them. Instead, the United States is expelling them back to Mexico, where they wait along with tens of thousands of others hoping to cross. The pressure, and desperation, is quickly building among families stuck in Mexico, as shelters and officials struggle to help them. In the United States, federal authorities are scrambling to manage a sharp increase in children who are crossing the border on their own and then being held in detention facilities, often longer than permitted by law. And the twinned crises on both sides of the border show no sign of abating. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Near the crossing with El Paso, Texas, a group of mothers and fathers clutching their children were sobbing as they walked back into Mexico from the United States on Saturday. They walked unsteadily, in sneakers too loose after their shoelaces were confiscated and discarded along with all their other personal items when they were detained by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. From his office in Ciudad Juárez, Enrique Valenzuela sprang from his chair, leaving a meeting to run to the bridge to meet the families after his daughter, Elena, 13, spotted them coming. Valenzuela, a coordinator for the Mexican government’s migration efforts in Chihuahua state, knew that if he couldn’t get to them to offer help, organized crime networks who prey on migrants’ desperation to extort or kidnap them for ransom probably would. The migrants — nine adults and 10 children — wiped their tears as Valenzuela drew near. The moment was one of several such scenes of despair and confusion witnessed by New York Times journalists at the border over three days. “The border is closed,” Valenzuela said. “Come with me, I will help.” He led the group to his office near the rusty border wall that separates El Paso from Ciudad Juárez, topped with miles of new concertina wire installed in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration, officials said. Jenny Contreras, a 19-year-old Guatemalan mother of a 3-year-old girl, collapsed in a seat as Valenzuela handed out hand sanitizer. “I did not make it,” she sobbed into the phone as she spoke with her husband, a butcher in Chicago. “Biden promised us!” wailed another woman. Many of the migrants said they had spent their life savings and gone into debt to pay coyotes — human smugglers — who had falsely promised them that the border was open after Biden’s election. Still, the migrants keep coming, and many officials believe the numbers could be bigger than those seen in recent years, after the pandemic and recent natural disasters in Central America wiped away livelihoods. Biden is now directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help manage the thousands of unaccompanied migrant children who are filling up detention facilities after Biden said, shortly after taking office, that his administration would no longer turn back unaccompanied minors. Mexican officials and shelter operators say the number of children, with parents or unaccompanied, is reaching levels not seen since 2018. Late that year, tens of thousands of migrants headed for the border each month, prompting Trump’s administration to separate families and lock them up. Hundreds of children remain separated from their parents to this day. Biden has asked Mexico’s government for help in easing the pileup at the border. So far, Mexico’s response has mostly been to ramp up raids of smuggling rings and to begin sending migrants — most of them from Central America — back home, according to shelter operators in Mexico. The government is also trying to keep more migrants from crossing into Mexico from Central America, as it did during the Trump administration, officials said. A Mexican Foreign Ministry official said the government was within its right to deport migrants in the country illegally but did not comment on whether raids had increased in recent weeks or whether the Mexican government was responding to a U.S. request. At the international bridge on Saturday, Dagoberto Pineda, a Honduran migrant, looked shocked as he discreetly wiped away tears and held his 6-year-old son’s hand. He had thought he was entering the United States, but here he was in Ciudad Juárez, crying underneath a Mexican flag. He asked Valenzuela and New York Times journalists for help: Was he allowed in or not? A massive hurricane hurtled through Pineda’s town late last year, destroying the banana plantation he worked on, owned by Chiquita Brands International. After years of paying Pineda about $12 a day to help fill American grocery stores with fresh fruit, the company laid him off. When coyotes offered him a chance to cross into the United States for $6,000 — more than his annual salary — he took it. Pineda had crossed from Tamaulipas state into southern Texas, where he was detained by U.S. officials for several days. When he was flown 600 miles to a second detention center in El Paso, Texas, he thought his entry into the United States had finally been granted. Instead, on Saturday, Border Patrol agents released him on the Paso del Norte bridge, linking El Paso to Ciudad Juárez, and told him to walk in the direction of the Mexican flags. Over the past week, Mexican officials and shelter operators like the International Organization of Migration said they had been surprised by the Department of Homeland Security’s new practice of detaining migrants at one point of the sprawling border only to fly them hundreds of miles away to be expelled at a different border town. The United States is doing this under a federal order known as Title 42. The order, introduced by Trump but embraced by Biden, justifies rapid expulsions as a health measure amid the pandemic. But cramming migrants into airplanes and overcrowded detention facilities without any coronavirus testing defeats the purpose of Title 42, observers say. Stephanie Malin, a spokeswoman for Customs and Border Protection, said that U.S. authorities had seen “an increase in encounters” but that to adhere to federal guidelines for COVID-19, border officials were “expeditiously” transferring migrants out of their custody. “Trump got his wall, it’s called Title 42,” said Rubén Garcia, founder of Annunciation House, one of the largest shelter networks in the United States, based in El Paso. Still, the new surge of migrants is straining resources throughout the system. Last Sunday, Garcia said, he was left with barely 30 minutes to prepare after being told by the authorities that 200 migrants were about to be deposited at his shelter, none of them tested for COVID-19. “I’m on calls with staffers at the White House and DHS and when I’m on those calls I say: ‘You’re not prepared. You’re not prepared for what is about to happen,’” Garcia said in an interview, using the acronym for the Department of Homeland Security. Across the border, Mexican officials are also ill-prepared to handle the rising number of migrants, with shelters at a breaking point. If Valenzuela’s daughter had not looked up from her book to spot the families crossing the border, all 19 migrants would have been dumped in downtown Ciudad Juárez, one of Mexico’s most dangerous cities, at the mercy of the cartels or human traffickers. The night before, Valenzuela welcomed 45 families with little time to prepare. Under Trump’s Remain in Mexico Policy, which deported migrants to Mexico to wait out their court cases for asylum in the United States, communication and coordination was better between the various organizations operating along the border, shelter operators and Mexican officials said. Biden ended that policy in January and promised to start processing some of the 25,000 migrants enrolled in that program. In recent weeks, hundreds have been let in. Jettner, 29, a migrant from Honduras, is one of those who was allowed in to the United States. After waiting for nearly two years on the border with his wife and two daughters, it took them barely an hour on Friday to be processed and let in. He swiftly went to his sister’s house in Dallas. As he walked up the bridge, leaving Ciudad Juárez behind as he strode toward El Paso, he was confident. “My life is going to change 180 degrees,” said Jettner, who asked that only his first name be used, fearing reprisals for his family back home. “I am going to a place where I will be well and have a decent roof over the heads of my daughters.” Though U.S. officials insist that the border is closed to new migrants, that has not stopped thousands from making the dangerous journey north, most from Central America. Just four months ago, the Filter Hotel shelter in Ciudad Juárez was so empty that they used several rooms as storage. The shelter, run by the International Organization of Migration, now has signs on its door declaring “no space.” Of the 1,165 people the Filter Hotel has processed since early May, nearly 39% were minors, most of them younger than 12, employees said. Its staff often has to shoo smugglers away when they loiter around shelter entrances. Gladys Oneida Pérez Cruz, 48, and her 23-year-old son, Henry Arturo Menjívar Pérez, who has cerebral palsy, came to the shelter after being expelled from the United States late last month. Shortly after Biden’s inauguration, smugglers began cruising her neighborhood in Honduras for business, falsely putting out the word that the U.S. border was open. Pérez hoped to join her sister in Maryland, and to find work that would help her afford medicine for her son. A coyote charged her $9,000 for the trip — a steeper price than she expected, but it came with the promise she would travel by car and his colleagues would help her carry her son across the border, as he had to leave his wheelchair behind. Her sister wired the money. She and her son embarked on the dangerous trek on Feb. 7, she said. Nearly two weeks later, the smugglers dumped them at the border and said they would have to cross on their own. They managed to cross after hours of effort, but were quickly detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents and expelled back to Mexico. She has decided to return to Honduras, preferring to face poverty rather than risk being killed or kidnapped in Mexico. “I apologize for having tried to enter the United States like this, but it was because of my need and my son’s illness,” she said through her tears. “Biden promised us that everything was going to change,” she said. “He hasn’t done it yet, but he is going to be a good president for migrants.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden delivers COVID relief pitch from home while Jill hits the road

    FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo joins 'The Ingraham Angle' for the latest edition of 'Seen and Unseen'

  • College basketball's only undefeated women's team isn't going to NCAA tournament

    California Baptist is 24-0 and headed to the NIT because of an odd NCAA rule.

  • Justin Bieber's second Crocs collab drops today—here’s what you need to know

    The second Justin Bieber Crocs collaboration with drew house is launching March 16. Here's how and where to buy the Crocs and socks before they sell out.

  • Instagram cracks down on adults messaging teens

    Older users will be able to privately message teenagers who follow them only.

  • GOP will try to oust Alaska senator who voted for Trump’s impeachment

    Lisa Murkowski has not announced if she will stand for fourth term in 2022

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state