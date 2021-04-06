Thousands of US police officers and public servants have reportedly used Clearview's controversial facial recognition tech without approval

Katie Canales
·2 min read
police
Police officers on October 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Clearview has used free trials to promote its facial recognition tech to police and government workers.

  • In some cases, police departments weren't aware that their officers were using the technology.

  • Clearview developed its database by scraping people's social media photos without permission.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Over 7,000 police officers and public servants in the US have been using or testing Clearview AI's facial recognition software without authorization from their departments, according to a report from BuzzFeed News.

The outlet reviewed data and found that those individuals were taking advantage of the tool through free trials that Clearview sent to them. Clearview's marketing strategy included distributing free trials to email addresses of not only agencies but to individual employees. Officers and public employees would then use it, without their superiors knowing in some cases, running 340,000 searches between the summer of 2019 and February 2020, according to the report.

BuzzFeed contacted the agencies involved, asking about their employees' use of the facial recognition software, only for management to respond that they did not give approval for their officers to use the tool. About 70 law enforcement and public officials at first denied that their employees were using Clearview's software, but after checking with personnel, discovered that some were.

"Absent of your inquiry, we never would have known about it," a California police captain told Buzzfeed.

Read more: Why students and privacy activists say remote-testing software heightens anxiety and sets 'dangerous' expectations

Employees with the US Customs and Border Protection ran 7,500 searches using Clearview's software as of early 2020, BuzzFeed reports. At the time, the agency did not have a contract with Clearview.

The New York Police Department, the US Justice Department, and the US Department of Defense are among the agencies whose officers have used the software through the free trials. Individuals at public schools and personnel in the US Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and the Marines have also used the software through the free trials, according to BuzzFeed's investigation.

The Peter Thiel-backed startup was founded in 2017 and has developed its database of faces by scraping people's social media photos without their permission. It has attracted controversy from civil rights groups and privacy experts because of law enforcement's involvement with the software. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for example, signed a contract with Clearview in August 2020 worth $224,000.

Google, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn have sent Clearview cease-and-desist letters in the past over the startup's data scraping, but Clearview maintains that it is operating within the confines of the law.

Clearview did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

You can read the full report on Buzzfeed News here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands of US government agencies are using Clearview AI without approval

    Buzzfeed News has published what it claims is a database of US agencies that have used the tool, and how many times they used it.

  • Dozens of police departments in NC used controversial facial recognition app, records show

    See which North Carolina law enforcement agencies near you used Clearview.

  • Ben Carson wants to launch a new version of the Boy Scouts

    Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has started what he calls a "do tank" (which is the same thing as a think tank), now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. It appears the American Cornerstone Institute will allow Carson to travel around the country and hold roundtable discussions about conservative values, The Washington Post reports. But it sounds like what he's really excited about is potentially launching a new youth organization called the Little Patriots. "It will be something like the Boy Scouts," Carson told the Post. "But heavily exposed to the real history of America." It's not entirely clear what the venture will entail, but the purpose may be an attempt to counter calls to remove certain statues and monuments in the U.S, although Carson focused on a far more dramatic and severe global example to make his point. "You probably notice when [the Islamic State] goes into a place, they destroy the history; they destroy the monuments," he told the Post. "History is what gives you identity." Read more about what Carson and other former members of the Trump White House are up to these days at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationReince Preibus has an 'actual reef' in his house

  • Mysterious drones swarmed US warships, and the Navy has no idea where they came from more than a year later

    The drones were spotted in 2019 hovering around US Navy vessels near sensitive military sites, and appeared more capable than commercial models.

  • New poll shows majority of Americans care more about prioritizing the safety of children at the border than increased security

    The poll suggests immigration is a weak point so far for Biden, as more Americans disapprove than approve of how he is handling the border situation.

  • Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey called in China's ambassador on Tuesday after his embassy said it had "the right to respond" to opposition leaders who criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims three decades ago. The politicians, IYI Party leader Meral Aksener and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas of the main opposition CHP, had marked what they called the 31st anniversary of a brief uprising by Uighurs against the government in China's far west. "The Chinese side determinedly opposes any person of power that in any way challenges China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and strongly condemns this," it said.

  • Petty officer shoots 2 sailors; is stopped, killed on base

    A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two U.S. sailors at a military facility Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and Navy officials said. Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a petty officer third class assigned to Fort Detrick, began shooting with a rifle inside a Navy facility at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, Frederick Police and Fort Detrick officials said at a news conference. Authorities said they were still trying to determine the shooter's motive and whether he knew the victims, two Navy sailors assigned to Fort Detrick, both of whom were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Arkansas Senate overrides Republican governor's veto on bill targeting trans kids

    Arkansas' Republican-controlled House and Senate on Tuesday overrode GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of a bill that criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender children.Why it matters: The bill, which is among the first of its kind in the U.S. to pass amid a record-breaking number of legislation targeting trans children, was harshly rebuked by the governor as an "extreme" government overreach. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The legislation, which would ban access to hormone treatments and puberty blockers, is also opposed by national medical associations.What they're saying: In a call with reporters earlier on Tuesday, Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David denounced the bill as "so extremely unpopular, that even after signing other anti-LGBTQ and anti-transgender bills into law, the governor balked."Parents of transgender kids are "afraid if these bills pass, they could lose their children, and their children could die," Jack Turban, a fellow in child and adolescent psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine, where he researches the mental health of transgender youth, said on the call.What to watch: The ACLU says it is preparing a lawsuit against the legislation.Editor's note: This story has been updated with the ACLU's statement. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Republicans Embrace 'Cancel Culture,' Cancel Coke, Baseball and Democracy

    I’m against cancel culture.

  • Man Caught on Camera Blowtorching Chinese Restaurant in NorCal

    An unidentified suspect tried to burn down a Chinese restaurant in Antioch, CA with a blowtorch last week. The botched attempt, which was caught on a security camera, occurred just outside the establishment at around 11 p.m. on March 31. In the surveillance video, a man can be seen walking up to the restaurant and firing up a blowtorch.

  • Malaysia sends back over 300 containers of illicit plastic waste

    Malaysia said on Tuesday it had sent 267 containers of illegal plastic waste back to their countries of origin since 2019, and was in the process of returning 81 more. Malaysia became the destination of choice for the world's plastic waste after China banned imports in 2018, but is struggling to fend off a deluge of generally unlicensed unrecyclable garbage. New U.N. rules on the trade of hazardous waste under the Basel Convention came into force on Jan. 1, intended to discourage the production of hard-to-recycle plastics and to prevent rich countries dumping trash in the developing world, where it often ends up polluting the local environment and the ocean.

  • 2 NYC doormen accused of standing by as an Asian woman was attacked have reportedly been fired

    A 26-second video tweeted by the NYPD sparked outrage as it appeared the building's staff failed to intervene in the brutal attack.

  • Hastings’ death narrows Dem majority, sets off race for his seat

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will schedule a special election to fill the vacancy created by Hastings’ passing.

  • Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations

    Conservatives in Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) solidly Republican district are backing him amid credible reports that the Justice Department is investigating him for possible sex trafficking violations, paying for sex, and other scandalous allegations, but most other allies and Republican lawmakers are keeping him at arm's length. That includes, so far, Florida's most famous Republican, former President Donald Trump, Gaetz's political pole star. It also includes Trump's supporters in conservative media. "Not a lot of people are surprised," one person involved in Trump's post-presidential operations explained to Politico. A former Trump campaign aide added that "anyone that has ever spent 10 minutes with the guy would realize he's an unserious person." Gaetz has denied the allegations on Twitter, in an op-ed Monday, and in a poorly received interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "The reason you haven't seen people in MAGA world defending Gaetz is less about him being unpopular, which he is in a lot of circles, and more about the fact that he hasn't done a single thing to make people comfortable to defend him," one Trump confidante told Politico. "His interview with Tucker was an absolutely embarrassing train wreck." Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) wrote in Vanity Fair on Monday that during her unlikely congressional friendship with Gaetz, he told her once "you gotta give the fans on Fox what they want, but I do love Donald Trump," adding, "I don't think I want to be in Congress after he's done as president." Hill wrote that it meant a lot to her when, after her estranged husband leaked naked photos of her during their divorce, including ones showing her in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, "Matt was the first member of Congress who publicly and unapologetically defended me, saying that while I might have made mistakes, I was a victim in this circumstance." But if, as CNN reports, Gaetz shared with GOP colleagues naked photos of women he said he slept with, she said, "he engaged in the very practice he defended me from — and should resign immediately." More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationReince Preibus has an 'actual reef' in his houseFormer Trump official banned from federal employment for 4 years for violating the Hatch Act

  • Republicans Don't Believe in Democracy (Duh!), Study Says

    We really don’t need any scientific research to prove to us that Republicans do not care about democracy. Pretty much every Republican-controlled state has laws on the books that make it extremely difficult to vote and pretty much most of them cried fraud—falsely—when Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

  • Sinema Calls on Senators to ‘Change Their Behavior’ Instead of Eliminating Filibuster

    Senator Kyrsten Sinema called on colleagues to “change their behavior” and work for compromises instead of attempting to eliminate the Senate filibuster, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. “When you have a place that’s broken and not working, and many would say that’s the Senate today, I don’t think the solution is to erode the rules,” Sinema told the Journal. “I think the solution is for senators to change their behavior and begin to work together, which is what the country wants us to do.” Sinema’s comments come amid pressure from progressive Democrats to eliminate the filibuster entirely, and allow legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority in place of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster. Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) has floated changing filibuster rules to make the procedure more difficult to use, without eliminating the filibuster entirely, however Sinema refused to discuss that possibility. The purpose of the Senate is “to craft bipartisan solutions to solve the challenges we face in our country,” Sinema said. The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Amid Republican opposition, Democrats used budget reconciliation rules to pass their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill by a simple majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) announced on Monday evening that the Senate parliamentarian approved using budget reconciliation for two additional bills, which could allow Democrats to pass the Biden administration’s infrastructure package.

  • Russia says in talks to make more military equipment in India

    Russia and India are discussing "additional" production of Russian military equipment in India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, in a move that could irk the United States which frowns upon countries engaged in defence trade with Moscow. Speaking at a joint news conference with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Lavrov did not specify what kind of equipment could be made in India.

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.

  • Trump Called Out for Hidden Coke Bottle After Announcing Coca-Cola Boycott

    Talk about awkward. Former President Donald Trump got ridiculed on Monday for hiding his beloved Diet Coke bottle in a photo op just days after he called for a boycott of Coca-Cola over Georgia voting rights. Stephen Miller, Trump’s former senior White House adviser, posted the photo of Trump sitting at his desk at Mar-a-Lago with the Coke bottle hiding behind the phone. “Just has a terrific meeting with President Trump!” tweeted Miller. Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021 Twitter being Twitter, numerous people zoomed and identified the glass Diet Coke bottle, which the former ex-president is notorious for having an obsession about, so much so that he even had a Diet Coke call button in the oval office during his tenure. Also Read: Trump Clowned Over Oval Office Diet Coke Button After Biden Removes It: 'How Cute' “He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola!” tweeted Josh Billinson. He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola! https://t.co/K2is5hpl7o pic.twitter.com/idDtVtkBeM — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 5, 2021 “Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago. How is that going?” tweeted Don Moynihan. Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago. How is that going? pic.twitter.com/R0Ut4R77SL — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021 Here are some other tweets: Trump calls to boycott coco cola company but Diet Coke for him is okay pic.twitter.com/zwpajA5RbE — Uttam Shrestha (@RealUMShrestha) April 6, 2021 Trump's #Coke bottle be like… pic.twitter.com/9Eq0v0KCye — 🌊🌊🌊 🇺🇲 Jilliette 🇺🇲 🌊🌊🌊 (@jilliette17) April 6, 2021 “Quick, dummy — hide the Coke bottle!” pic.twitter.com/8gYCJfeGdK — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 5, 2021 Still laughing from Trump boycotting and then hiding a Coke bottle behind his phone. I'm surprised Johnny Damon wasn't visible under Trump's desk with a Delta flight parked outside the window too. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 5, 2021 Georgia Gov. Kemp signed a voting rights bill into law last month that dramatically restricts early voting access and mail-in voting, which became a partisan touchpoint from Republicans who tried to get Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden overturned. Additionally, the bill makes it a crime to give people waiting in line food and water. The bill was passed through the GOP-controlled state legislature and comes after Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992. That was followed up by a Democrat sweep in dual Senate runoff elections in early January, which gave control of the Senate to the Democrats. Read original story Trump Called Out for Hidden Coke Bottle After Announcing Coca-Cola Boycott At TheWrap