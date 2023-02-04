Thousands of volunteers submitting applications to join assault brigades per day, says Interior Ministry

Over 3,000 thousand volunteers per day applied for entry into the Offensive Guard

In particular, 3,086 citizens applied at Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services, of which 527 submitted applications. 2,049 questionnaires were submitted to the target website storm.mvs.gov.ua. A total of 480 calls were received to the hotline for consultations on the entry and activity of assault brigades of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Read also: National Guard downs Russian Su-25 near Bakhmut

Read also: Service dog finds Russian UAV shot down by National Guard, once repaired to be used by Ukraine

Members of the public can apply to join the Offensive Guard by submitting an application on the website storm.mvs.gov.ua or at a Center for the Provision of Administrative Services.

Previously, acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced the beginning of the formation of assault brigades of the Offensive Guard to liberate captured Ukrainian territories and strengthen the Defense Forces.

In Kharkiv Oblast, it was decided to create eight assault brigades of the Offensive Guard.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine