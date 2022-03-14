Thousands Welcome Back South Side Irish Parade To Western Avenue

CHICAGO — The sound of bagpipes filled the air as the South Side Irish Parade made its triumphant return to Beverly and Morgan Park. An estimated 260,000 parade goers lined Western Avenue for the return of the beloved parade after a two-year coronavirus hiatus.

Pipers, parishes, politicians and even Bozo were among the 100 entries for what organizers claim is the largest neighborhood-based St. Patrick’s Day Parade outside of Ireland.

Ten Catholic schools from the Archdiocese of Chicago, including Christ the King, Holy Redeemer, Queen of Martyrs, St. Barnabas, St. Cajetan, St. Gerald, St. Germaine, St. John Fisher, St. Linus, St. Walter/St. Benedict, selected to be recognized in 2020, finally got their chance to be Grand Marshall.

The Tom Hopkins Foundation, founded by the children of Tom Hopkins, or “Papa Hops,” was also honored in this year’s parade. The foundation assists families affected by cancer, working to donate to cancer research as well as youth athletics throughout the region.

The 2022 Parade Queen was Bailey O’Connell, who had been chosen to serve in this role in 2020. A resident of Mount Greenwood, Bailey is an alumna of Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School.

Also featured in the parade was the Misericordia Home, which is marking its 100th year of operation. The home was missed being honored last year because of the pandemic’s cancellation of the parade.

Fallen CPD Officer Ella French, and her partners Carlos Yanez Jr. and Josh Blas were honored, along with fallen firefighter MaShawn Plummer. French and Plummer both lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

Putting in an appearance were O'Scabby the union rat, Team USA Womens Hockey Olympians and silver medalists Kendall Coyne Schofield and Abbey Murphy, WGN personalities and Brother Rice alum Dean Richards and Patrick Elwood, neighborhood organizations, unions, Irish fairies and wolfhounds, and candidates in the upcoming June primary. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, campaigning for his second term as governor, received a smattering of boos, while Republican candidates got in some Dem-trash talking in the rear.

The parade remained true to its roots of faith, family, and community. The well-behaved crowd was just happy to have its parade back.

This article originally appeared on the Beverly-MtGreenwood Patch