Thousands without power across SoCal due to storm
Thousands of people across Southern California remain without power due to Tropical Storm Hilary, which not only brought heavy rain to the area, but high-powered winds.
Thousands of people across Southern California remain without power due to Tropical Storm Hilary, which not only brought heavy rain to the area, but high-powered winds.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Severe storm warnings were issued across several states on Monday, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado alert for the greater Washington, D.C., area. By Monday afternoon, more than 29.5 million Americans were under a tornado watch.
The Vook electric trike is kid-style fun with adult-sized tech and range. Goes up to 110 miles on a charge. It's not cheap, though.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Paint jobs can be expensive and can be permanent. With a vinyl wrap you can choose from a larger variety of colors and it can be removed if you'd like.
With a top speed of 330 miles per hour, the fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. But cars from Bugatti, Rimac, Pininfarina and Tesla are in the discussion.
Walmart's grocery business boosted its other categories. Don't rush to conclusions though when it comes to Target.
The gadget lets you hook your Fire Stick to a TV's USB port, eliminating the need to tether it to the wall — grab it on sale.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and Nvidia's quarterly update are coming in the week ahead.
Brave that steamy heat with this moisture-wicking wonder that'll keep you dry and comfy.
Jimmy Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is back with the Saints.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
The Oscar winner spoke about the struggles of getting older in the industry.
Affordability conditions also have been largely unchanged over the past six months, but that may be reversing.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
Grout, window frames, door tracks, tires and more: The TikTok darling annihilates built-up grime from nooks and crannies.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
'Keeps my room freaking ice cold': With a winner like this at nearly 50% off, you don't have to sweat out the rest of summer.
The number of people with $1 million or more saved in their 401(k) accounts leapt 10% from April to the end of June, according to Fidelity Investments.