Thousands without power in central Ohio as strong winds gust through

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High winds have left thousands without power around central Ohio Saturday morning.

According to AEP Ohio’s outage map, nearly 4,000 customers in Franklin County are without power with a high concentration around Lincoln Village in southwest Columbus and near Worthington Hills on the north side.

Weather Alert Day: Gusty winds ahead of plummeting temperatures

South Central Power is reporting over 850 outages with a cluster of near 300 customers without power around Tarlton. The total amount of outages under South Central Power is 23.

Nearly every county in central Ohio is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday with gusts expected to maintain 40-45 mph speeds. Sunday could see more of the same with the expectation of a polar air dropping wind chill temperatures to below 0.

A majority of western and central Ohio counties will be under a wind chill advisory Sunday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.

