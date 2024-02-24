Thousands without power in Crawford and Franklin Counties

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, USA (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people in Crawford County and Franklin County are currently experiencing power outages.

According to Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, around 5,110 people in Crawford County are currently without power.

The map also shows that approximately 1,599 people in Franklin County are without power.

So far, the reason for these outages is unknown.

If you are currently experiencing a power outage with Arkansas Valley ECC, click here.

