Thousands without power as high winds sweep through Western Washington

High winds have thousands without power across Western Washington.

As of early Tuesday morning, over 23,000 Puget Sound Energy customers have been impacted spanning Bellingham down to Olympia. That said, the bulk of the outages have been centered around the South Sound from SeaTac to Puyallup.

An additional 2,200 Seattle City Light and 1,200 Tacoma PUD customers are also without power as of just after 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning took effect at the passes at 4 a.m., as winds have kicked up and visibility has dropped. Drivers in that area are being urged to delay their trips during this active weather.