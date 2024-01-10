Power companies working to restore power after Tuesday’s winter weather, winds

As winter weather and high winds moved through Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, thousands of people lost power.

A brief winter mix moved through Tuesday morning but quickly transitioned into rain — causing slushy roadways and delayed openings for hundreds of schools and businesses.

At the height of the outages, Duquesne Light Company had over 5,000 customers without power and West Penn Power had over 20,000. Crews worked overnight to restore service and as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday those numbers were down to fewer than 100 customers for Duquesne Light and 8,100 for West Penn Power.

With gusty winds in the forecast again Wednesday, West Penn Power said it will likely be Thursday before crews can get everyone’s power back on.

