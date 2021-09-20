Thousands without power in Louisiana weeks after Hurricane Ida

Three weeks after Hurricane Ida, more than 20,000 Entergy customers are still without electricity. A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Louisiana, accusing the power company of failing to prepare. Jessi Mitchell reports.

