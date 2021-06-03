Thousands of worms shot into space for muscle loss mission

Worm

Worms sent to space by British scientists may help find ways to prevent muscle wastage in old age.

The low gravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits 250 miles above Earth, is an ideal laboratory for understanding age-related muscle atrophy.

“In an anti-gravity environment like in space, the impact on the body is similar to what we see for inactivity,” Dr Bethan Phillips, associate professor of clinical, metabolic and molecular physiology at the University of Nottingham, told The Telegraph.

“Physical activity declines with age and space flight is an extreme model of inactivity.

“Aside from injury or inactivity, we know adults suffer from sarcopenia, where adults begin losing muscle mass around 40 and it accelerates beyond 70.

“The spaceflight environment and the changes we see – for example, we know astronauts lose 40 per cent of their muscle mass after missions – replicate what happens on Earth with ageing but at a quicker pace.”

The researchers, led by the universities of Exeter and Nottingham, will on Thursday send 72 bags, each filled with 5,000 worms, to the ISS from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The tiny nematode worms will spend a month living in a liquid solution inside cassettes, and no experiments will be done on them in space.

Instead, researchers will analyse the impact of the low gravity environment when the worms return to Earth on July 6.

The key to the study is the liquid the worms are suspended in, which contains three drug compounds which are currently in the process of being patented. One is designed to treat muscular dystrophy and two are already approved for human use in neuromuscular disease.

Different combinations and concentrations of the compounds will be tested on the worms for their ability to prevent neuroskeletal deterioration.

Worms, the scientists explain, are a perfect model organism to test these three drugs on as there is significant overlap of genes between worms and people. Also, their outer wall is similar in structure and function to human muscle.

“We are obviously some way from true clinical trials, but the study may give us targets to think about, not only with these compounds, but of specific mechanisms to be targeted,” Dr Phillips added. “They could even inform us about exercise and dietary requirements.”

“An ideal scenario [from this study] would be unique gene expression changes that lead to favourable outcomes for the worms which we can take forward for more worm experiments and then, ultimately, human clinical trials.”

International Space Station - AFP

Amanda Solloway, science minister, said: "Experiments in space push the frontiers of knowledge and provide real-life benefits for the rest of us back on Earth.

"It is astonishing to think that sending worms into space could improve our health and help us lead longer lives, and I am thrilled that UK researchers are leading this effort."

Dr Christopher Conselice, professor of extragalactic astronomy at the University of Manchester, said: “These experiments in space are not common for atrophy, but of course, animals have been sent into space for research for decades, mainly primates and dogs, even before people were.

“The worm experiments were started just a few years ago by sending them into space, freezing them, and then examining them once they returned to Earth.”

“Space travel has profound effects on humans and can mimic aging in many ways.

“If we are to have long-term missions that last for over six months we need to better understand why this occurs, and perhaps try to find a way to prevent it from happening.”

Dr Christopher Mason, professor of physiology and biophysics at Cornell University, told The Telegraph: "I am curious to see what the worms will show, since we can take them apart and delineate the cell-by-cell changes to their bodies, which of course we cannot do with humans."