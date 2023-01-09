Thousands of New York City nurses strike over failed staffing, pay negotiations
More than 7,000 nurses from two New York City hospitals went on strike after negotiations for better pay and staffing failed.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that nurses at two hospitals in New York City have initiated a strike after labor negotiations fell through.
Montefiore Registered Nurse Michelle Gonzalez joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Mount Sinai and Montefiore nurse strike, current working conditions in hospitals, and worker treatment since COVID-19 hit.
