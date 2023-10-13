THP conducting sobriety checkpoint overnight
Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Robertson County and Sumner County overnight.
Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Robertson County and Sumner County overnight.
2023 Toyota Crown luxury hybrid sedan earns the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. It's one of very few large sedans to earn the commendation.
For all intents and purposes, it appeared that Lulia Pugachev was driving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s Dodge cruiser. Which she was not.
Ford and its joint venture partner SK On will increase wages at two planned EV battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee in an effort to assuage striking autoworkers. The joint venture, known as BlueOval SK, said it's offering higher wages for maintenance technicians and associate maintenance technicians, ranging from $24 to $37.50 per hour based on experience. BlueOval SK said it conducted a wage and benefit benchmarking study to determine employee pay and benefits.
Learn how to apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness to wipe out up to 100% of your outstanding loan balance.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis offers another harsh rebuke of House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, who has launched an investigation into her indictment of former President Donald Trump.
The summons says Bridges "threatened victim during a custody exchange, throwing pool table balls at her vehicle (smashed windshield and dents on car)" and "threatened victim that if she told the police he would take everything from her and withhold child support."
The UK watchdog said Staley 'recklessly misled' the regulator by approving a letter that contained misleading statements about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 9-15.
The Hollywood strikes registered yet another hit to the jobs report last month as the writers strike reached its conclusion while the actors strike is still ongoing.
Early data from several investment banks suggest the consumer is retrenching with student loan repayments starting up.
The next-generation Nissan Armada, known overseas as the Patrol, is testing on U.S. soil. Expect a bigger SUV with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine.
PayPal has been hit with a class action lawsuit by consumers represented by law firm Hagens Berman alleging that the fintech giant’s anti-steering rules stifle competition against lower-cost payment platforms such as Stripe and Shopify. Specifically, according to an investigation conducted by the firm's consumer rights attorneys, PayPal has subjected consumers to excess charges when purchasing from online merchants that accept PayPal or Venmo. The suit states that PayPal’s merchant agreements, which all merchants must sign to accept payments via its platform, leads to consumers paying more to make purchases.
Rivian R1T fender benders can turn into $40K repair bills. Rear corner damage is an Achilles heel for gargantuan estimates.
Over 708,000 Ford models (including the Bronco and the F-150) are part of an NHSTA investigation launched to determine the cause of an engine failure.
Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the season after a string of incidents last season, including two in which he flashed a gun live on social media.
A judge ended the 19-year legal agreement and said she was disturbed Oher was put under a conservatorship in the first place.
Joshua Primo was released by the Spurs in October after he allegedly exposed himself repeatedly to the team’s psychologist.
Fatal traffic accidents have declined for multiple quarters in a row after hitting troubling highs during the peak of the pandemic, safety regulators say.
French antitrust authorities conducted a surprise raid on a graphics card company this week — and reports say that company was NVIDIA.
The death of senior U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, at the age of 90 leaves open one of the most high-profile seats in the upper congressional chamber.