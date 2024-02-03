THP searching for suspect in Greene Co. road rage shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in a road rage shooting incident that took place on Interstate 81 in Greene County on Saturday.

According to a post by the THP’s Fall Branch division, the incident took place on I-81 near Exit 23. The post said video and photos taken by the victims depict a “white male with facial hair and multiple tattoos.”

All images provided by THP







The THP’s post said the vehicle that the suspect was driving appeared to be a late-model gray BMW with an eagle decal on the bottom corner of the windshield.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individual is asked to call the THP at *THP (*847) or 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.