THP: Suspect who drove through sobriety checkpoint arrested in JC after chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect accused of accelerating through a sobriety checkpoint was arrested in Johnson City Sunday following a high-speed pursuit, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports.

According to a preliminary crash report from the THP, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala failed to stop at the checkpoint at the Carter County-Washington County line and instead accelerated through it.

The highway patrol reports the Chevrolet nearly hit multiple law enforcement officers and citizens.

Troopers began to pursue the Chevrolet as it continued on at a “high rate of speeds,” the report states.

According to the THP, the driver of the Chevrolet lost control near E Fairview Ave. and Highway 400 in Johnson City and crashed. At the time of the crash, two female juveniles were reportedly inside the vehicle.

Neither the driver nor the juvenile passengers were injured in the crash, according to the THP.

The driver was identified as Jamoral Lee Hill, 27. Hill allegedly ran from the scene of the crash on foot and was apprehended by troopers on E Lakeview Ave.

The report lists Hill’s charges as:

DUI

Felony evading arrest

Evading arrest

Resisting arrest

2 counts of reckless endangerment

8 counts of aggravated assault

