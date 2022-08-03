THPD announces arrest in August 2020 homicide

Aug. 3—City police on Tuesday announced an arrest in the August 2020 death of a Terre Haute man.

Candace Jones, 23, of Terre Haute is held in Vigo County Jail without bond pending a court appearance. She faces charges of murder, battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and two counts of robbery, according to jail records.

City police said they obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Jones on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Ash Street the morning of Aug 21, 2020, on a report of an assault.

Police said Dwayne French told them he had been struck in the head with a blunt object as he was preparing to leave on his motorcycle and that his assailants took his wallet and $1,500.

French lost consciousness and later was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis due to the nature of his injuries. He died Sept. 2, 2020.

Charges were subsequently filed against three people — a woman and two men — but those charges were eventually dismissed.

Speaking about two of those dismissals in March 2021, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said, "Basically, we got new evidence in the last couple of weeks, and justice requires we check that out more thoroughly before we proceed. ...The investigation is continuing. We are confident that we will get justice at some point."

In a Facebook post Tuesday, city police said, "Detectives have continued to work this case since it happened and have never lost sight on seeing justice served. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible."