THPD: Arrest made for threat at Franklin Elementary

Sep. 2—A Terre Haute woman has been arrested and faces a charge of felony intimidation for an alleged threat made against Benjamin Franklin Elementary School Friday afternoon.

School district officials described it as a low-level and not-substantiated threat and said "at no time were children in danger."

Terre Haute police said a parent was waiting for her children outside the school about 2:45 p.m. and at some point allegedly called the school and said if they didn't hurry with her children, she was going to blow up the school.

Police identified Heather Montgomery, 37, as the person who allegedly threatened the school. She was arrested at the school and faces a charge of felony intimidation; she was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

The Vigo County School Corp. in a news release described the incident as a "low level threat to the building."

The building was secured and THPD arrived quickly, according to the school district.

"At no time were children in danger," the district said. "The VCSC is saddened by the concern that this has caused our community and appreciates the support of our THPD."