THPD arrests two in catalytic converter thefts

Jan. 9—Terre Haute police officers arrested two men from Columbus, Ohio, on Friday afternoon discovering the men with nearly a dozen of the car parts.

Roger Hicks, 39, and Mark Hicks, 33, were charged with theft of precious metals and criminal mischief, police said in a Monday news release.

Police received multiple reports around 3 p.m. Friday of criminal mischief and theft from vehicles on the city's south side, according to the department.

Witnesses and victims describing the suspects' vehicle as a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser. The vehicle was spotted and stopped by officers near Ohio Boulevard and South 25th Street.

Officers found 10 stolen catalytic converters and tools commonly used to assist with the quick removal of catalytic converters.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and transported to the Vigo County Jail.

In September, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse held a press conference with Midas owner Brian Niece announcing that anyone who took their car to the Midas at 2300 S. 3rd Street would get their catalytic converter marked in a way that would discourage thieves for free.

The pollution-control devices contain precious metals and are a popular target for people who steal them and sell them for scrap.