THPD: Chase averted, man safely arrested

Feb. 13—A Terre Haute man with a shotgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his car was arrested early Tuesday after an encounter with Terre Haute police, THPD said.

Brandon T. Norris, 24, of Terre Haute, was booked on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement.

About 6:35 a.m., officers located a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway near South Fruitridge Avenue and 30th Drive.

Officers attempted to make contact with the driver, but he refused commands, began moving around the inside of the vehicle and attempted to drive away, police said.

In an effort to prevent a chase and ensure safety, an officer deployed a new "Terminator" stop stick device in front of a tire of the suspect's vehicle. The device worked, and the vehicle was disabled within a short distance, according to a post on the THPD's Facebook page.

The driver then exited the vehicle and surrendered to officers without incident.

Police said an inventory of the vehicle then revealed a shotgun along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.