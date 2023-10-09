THPD gifted over $8K in community donations
THPD gifted over $8K in community donations
THPD gifted over $8K in community donations
The Dyson Airwrap is NEVER on sale.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Fantasy managers hailed the returns of Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp, who are expected to be difference makers the rest of the season.
House Republicans have been trying to put their stamp on various issues important to business, from energy to ESG investing. All that is now ground to a halt.
Bookmark it now.
From Apple AirPods and Cuisinart knives to a No. 1 bestselling Fire TV, these are the hits our audience can't get enough of.
Drag queen Chiquitita is using her voice to celebrate her Latinx and Hispanic culture and to dispel negative stereotypes about the community. The post Native New Yorker Chiquitita uses drag to celebrate Latinx and Hispanic culture appeared first on In The Know.
With this, EngFlow is teaming up with tipi to extend its services beyond support for build tools like Bazel, Goma and Soong to create a remote build service for CMake, the de facto standard for building C++ code. EngFlow co-founder and CEO Helen Altshuler told me that she and her co-founder and CTO Ulf Adams (who were both instrumental in creating Bazel and the community around it) and EngFlow Chief Strategy Officer Rob Khedouri flew to Switzerland last year to meet with the tipi team, which is based in Switzerland. Since it's quite unusual for a startup at EngFlow's stage to invest in other startups, I asked Adams, who noted that the teams actually met multiple times, if they had made that trip to see if they could potentially acquire tipi.
Patreon announced a slew of changes to its platform today. The most prominent is that it’s not much easier for non-paying users can access the platform.
Wall Street sees significant upside for Amazon as it prepares to place ads in its Prime Video streaming service.
"People are not aware of our culture as much and they don't know better."
Hurry, these markdowns won't last long.
Looking for a Christmas or birthday present for the guy in your life? Here are best gift ideas for men, ranging from cool tech finds to unique gifts for the man who has everything.
Consumer interest in open source, decentralized social networking isn't something that was only reflected in news headlines over the past year, it's also apparent in the financials behind Mastodon. The nonprofit organization powers one of the many apps that came into fashion as a Twitter alternative following Elon Musk's acquisition of the social network he's since renamed X. According to Mastodon's annual report, released today, the company says it's seen a 488% increase in donations, totaling €325.9K, or roughly $341,985 in U.S. dollars.
In 2024, for the first time in more than 50 years, there will be no pandas in the United States, after zoos in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., return pandas that have been on loan from Beijing.
Loog is back with a new starter instrument to help amateur piano players get their footing. The Loog Piano features built-in speakers, detailed digital models and a gorgeous aesthetic.
Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?
“Sometimes in life we have to fight for our rights to be honored, observed and upheld,” Burton says. “This is one of those times.”
Black, who won an Oscar for the film, explains to Yahoo Entertainment the challenge of writing the key scene: "No one's going to play Dianne better than Dianne."
Historically, product innovation has focused on the majority, often leaving many behind. By leveraging product equity teams’ expertise, organizations can tap into their support to help ensure that not only are historically underinvested communities included in the product development process, but also teams, organizations, and companies are held accountable for outcomes.