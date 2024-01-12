THPD: Gunshot accidental, intoxicated suspect arrested

Jan. 11—One person was arrested after an accidental gunshot penetrated the wall of a townhouse in the 100 block South 18th Street on Wednesday night.

City police said they responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 10:10 p.m. and discovered a bullet had penetrated the wall of an adjoining townhouse.

The suspect, Mickey Jacobs, 58 of Terre Haute, was located on scene, detained and interviewed.

Police said they determined the gunshot was accidental and resulted from Jacobs being intoxicated. He was arrested on a charge of criminal recklessness/shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure.

The Terre Haute Police Department said it "urges residents to exercise caution and responsibility when handling firearms and to avoid doing so under the influence of substances that impair judgment."