THPD investigating series of Monday robberies

Feb. 6—The Terre Haute Police Department responded to several robberies throughout the city Monday.

The first incident took place at 8:55 p.m. at the Big Red Liquor Store at 226 N. 13th St., the department stated in a release. Another robbery was reported at 9:08 p.m. at the Locust Street Marathon, 1255 Locust St. The third robbery occurred at 9:34 p.m. at another Big Red Liquor Store location, at 2500 Maple St.

While violence was implied during the incidents, no injuries were reported, THPD said.

The department is actively investigating these incidents. They urge anyone with information related to these robberies to contact Detective Sandford Scott at 812-244-2692.

In light of these events, THPD encourage residents and businesses to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities promptly.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available, the THPD said.