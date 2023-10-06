THPD: Kidnapping arrest made after missing juvenile investigation

Oct. 6—A Terre Haute man faces charges including kidnapping in the wake of a missing juvenile investigation.

Richard D. Kutch, 46, was arrested Friday and booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of kidnapping, false informing/false reporting and domestic battery, according to online jail records.

He currently is held without bond; he is to appear in Vigo County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Terre Haute police said they began investigating the disappearance of a juvenile on Oct. 2. A Silver Alert was issued, and soon after the juvenile was located by THPD and returned safely to family.

THPD said it learned through further investigation the juvenile had been lured from their residence by Kutch, who was using a fake social media account.

Detectives had spoken with Kutch during the initial investigation and later determined that he provided false information regarding the disappearance of the juvenile, police said.

THPD said detectives are still working the case and no further information would be released.