THPD: Man faces burglary charge after copper theft attempt

Mar. 21—A Terre Haute man has been arrested and faces a burglary charge after he was found at the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club North 13th Street facility Sunday exiting a room that had cut pieces of copper pipe in it, according to Terre Haute police.

Michael R. Bousman, 39, remains in the Vigo County Jail under $10,000 bond, no 10% allowed. A hearing is scheduled Thursday in Vigo Superior Court Div. 6.

On Sunday at 8:31 p.m., Terre Haute police responded to the Boys & Girls Club located at 924 N. 13th St. for a burglary alarm.

Officers met with a representative from the organization, who opened the building to allow access.

Once police began clearing the building, a suspect — Bousman — emerged from hiding and was detained without incident, according to a THPD Facebook post.

Inside the room from which the suspect exited, officers located freshly cut pieces of copper pipe and multiple burglary tools.

"Due to the high salvage price for copper, its theft is a nationwide issue. Copper thieves typically locate empty businesses or vacant residences, so they can work undisturbed for hours removing copper pipes and wire," according to the THPD Facebook post. "The thieves then leave behind thousands of dollars of damage for the property owners."

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue