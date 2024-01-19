THPD, marshals task force arrest man sought on warrants

Jan. 18—Terre Haute police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force reported the Wednesday arrest of a man wanted on multiple warrants at a residence in the 700 block of North 11th Street.

Dewayne A. Mathas, 37, of Oblong, Illinois, was placed under arrest for multiple felony warrants out of Vigo County, as well as several out of state felony warrants.

City police said they were called upon to assist the task force in the apprehension of Mathas, who was thought to be armed and dangerous and who had been seen fleeing into a residence.

City uniformed officers and K9 Vader responded, and they located and apprehended the suspect. He was hiding beneath insulation in the attic space.