Sep. 5—Terre Haute police are seeking a "person of interest" in a shooting about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in 1100 block of Eighth Avenue.

Police want to speak to Richard "Tony" Sandlin.

"If you see Sandlin or know of his whereabouts, please call 911," police said in a social media posting. "Sandlin should be considered armed and dangerous."

Further information on the shooting was not released.