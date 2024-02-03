THPD selects three for Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

Feb. 2—The Terre Haute Police Department is stepping up efforts to protect children from online crimes involving exploitation and abuse.

It has appointed two juvenile investigators and a crime lab supervisor to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Those appointed are Detective Josh Loudermilk and Detective Josh Goldner, as well as Lt. Scott Funkhouser, crime lab supervisor.

Loudermilk and Goldner will dedicate most of their time to the investigation of internet crimes against children.

Funkhouser will provide expertise in the area of electronic devices that store the materials. "He has that knowledge of technology to be able to download those and go through them and help us locate" materials in question, Loudermilk said.

The task force, established by the U.S. Department of Justice, collaborates with local and state law enforcement agencies to address escalating reports of internet crimes against children.

With about 61 such task forces across the country, the Internet Crimes Against Children program facilitates information sharing and assists in investigations.

"We're almost forming like our own mini task force locally with the three of us," Loudermilk said in an interview.

"We're going after child predators. We do get reactive cases, reports that come in where we react to investigate them," Loudermilk said. "But we'd really love to do some pro-active work as well and go after the people in our community who are doing the most harm — and that's to our children."

Studies indicate about seven out of 10 people who are in possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) have also molested a child at some point their lives, Loudermilk said.

"That's what we want to stop. We want to get to these kids; we want to identify victims" and get them out of situations where they have been abused, he said.

With the support of Mayor Brandon Sakbun and Police Chief Kevin Barrett, "This is an opportunity for us to place more resources in this area of investigation," Loudermilk said. These types of online crimes "are not going away. They're increasing."

Since 2021, the state has more than doubled the number of tips received of suspected child sexual abuse material possession or online enticement of children, he said.

Asked about the extent of the problem locally, Loudermilk said, "It's a bigger problem in our community than the average person would expect."

The THPD task force members will work closely with Indiana State Police and other Indiana affiliated police agencies, but those collaborative efforts can extend nationwide and even internationally, he said.

Loudermilk said he is working a case now that involves another country. "They've reached out to me and we're talking about a case," he said.

He believes online crimes against children will only increase as more young people get on social media and at younger ages, when they are most vulnerable, he said.

"We want to dive into this headfirst and make a difference in our community," Loudermilk said.

According to a THPD news release, the department's inclusion of juvenile investigators and crime lab members "reinforces the department's commitment to adapting to evolving information and technology to safeguard the community. These roles ensure that we remain at the forefront of combating online exploitation and protecting our children."

